KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Prince Louis’ Platinum Jubilee meltdown is as close as I’ll get to being a royal sympathiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Prince Louis’ Platinum Jubilee meltdown is as close as I’ll get to being a royal sympathiser

By Kirsty Strickland
June 6 2022, 2.31pm Updated: June 6 2022, 5.32pm
Prince Louis' Platinum Jubilee performance might be as relatable as the royal family gets. Photo: Tim Cooke/Shutterstock.
Prince Louis' Platinum Jubilee performance might be as relatable as the royal family gets. Photo: Tim Cooke/Shutterstock.

I am so glad the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are finally over.

From the dreary marching to dystopian holograms of the Queen beamed into a golden carriage, the whole thing left me cold.

I’m happy for those who enjoyed it but fawning over the royals is not for me.

In fact the only Queen I recognise is my neighbour Maureen.

At the weekend, she was on fine form. One of the other neighbours procured a magnum bottle of prosecco that was on offer in Morrisons and the three of us got stuck right in, as Maureen dished out sage advice on my disastrous love life.

Long may she reign.

But there was a moment of the Platinum Jubilee festivities that I did find relatable.

It came in the form of the rambunctious Prince Louis and his steadfast refusal to sit still.

The four-year-old made clear from the start that he wasn’t in the mood.

Who can blame him?

The wee man was probably missing an important episode of Paw Patrol as he was forced to wave at crowds of strangers holding up posters of his great-granny’s face.

And his gurning, wriggling, tantruming rebellion against Royal protocol was the most entertaining aspect of the whole weekend.

Children know when to pick their moments

As parents, we’ve all been there, haven’t we?

Small children are often a law unto themselves.

They’re not yet old enough to understand the acute social embarrassment their parents feel as they belt out Baby Shark over a couple’s wedding vows or make a bid for freedom under the pews at a christening.

They’re not old enough to feel constrained by the unwritten rules that govern formal occasions.

But they are definitely old enough to cause absolute chaos.

It’s a dangerous combination.

And as entertaining as it is to watch other people’s children run riot, safe in the knowledge that you don’t have to deal with them, I did feel a bit sorry for Kate.

Bravo Kate, William… not so much

The cameras caught every moment of Louis’ fightback against convention.

They also caught her reaction to it.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge prevents an unruly Prince Louis from crowd-surfing at the Platinum Jubilee pageant. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

And she would have known it would be that that would be the most scrutinised.

So as she muttered words of warning and threatened to remove his YouTube privileges for a week, she did so with a rictus grin on her face.

Louis, no doubt fully aware that the power dynamic was in his favour, used that to his full advantage and roundly ignored his mum’s pleas.

But as I watched Kate try and maintain a serene, Duchess-like demeanour as her son covered her mouth and shouted (I imagine) “You’re not the Queen yet, I don’t have to listen to you!’’ I found myself getting annoyed at Prince William.

Throughout the weekend he always seemed to have conveniently placed himself at least three family members away from his unruly son.

I don’t care if your face is destined to be on a ten pound note one day, you’ve got to share the load, Willie.”

Kate was the one in the thick of the action, desperately rummaging in her handbag for sugary bribes or shiny objects that might serve as a distraction.

Meanwhile, for the most part, the future King just kicked back and enjoyed the parades.

Price Louis’ Platinum Jubilee capers called for a hands-on dad

I might be projecting a bit because I’m still resentful of a time when I experienced a similarly public show of defiance from my wee one.

My daughter was a year younger than Louis is now and we were in Edinburgh airport on our way back from holiday.

So near, yet so far: my daughter chose that moment to show the terminal just how tired and raging she was.

Her dad flapped about ineffectively for a while as I tried to negotiate terms of ceasefire with our tiny monarch.

Then he edged away to the safety of the suitcases and left me to sit on the floor with our screaming ball of hair and fury, as passers-by gawped in judgement.

William should have been more hands-on, even if just to give Kate a cigarette break.

I don’t care if your face is destined to be on a ten pound note one day, you’ve got to share the load, Willie.

Three golden rules for Platinum Jubilee peace

Her reasons might be different, but I’m sure Kate is just as glad as I am that the Platinum Jubilee is over.

She can go back to the comfort of her house, take a bottle of wine with her into the bath and tell the nannies that she’s not to be disturbed for anything less serious than a broken limb.

Everybody knows that parents love nothing more than unsolicited advice so here’s some for Kate and William.

If the gallus young Prince kicks off, drop the pretend smiles: it’s fine to look as harassed as you feel.

Regardless of the occasion, stick the wee man in comfy, normal-people clothes.

Nobody expects children to be dressed like venture capitalists, even those kids that grown adults are expected to bow and curtsey to.

And finally, regardless of title or status, there’s not a parent in the country who hasn’t used technology to get a minute of peace.

Read more from Kirsty Strickland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]