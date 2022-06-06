ANDREW BATCHELOR: Frankenstein – made in Dundee and it’s time we made more of that fact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Frankenstein – made in Dundee and it’s time we made more of that fact

By Andrew Batchelor
June 6 2022, 4.45pm Updated: June 6 2022, 4.46pm
Dundee had more to do with the creation of Frankenstein's monster than you might imagine. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Dundee has connections to many things that people don’t expect. And one of them is Frankenstein.

I posted a message on Dundee Culture recently about a documentary that’s being released which looks at Frankenstein and the monster’s links to the city.

It prompted one user to get in touch to claim there was no connection, so maybe there are others who still don’t know about the links.

Mary Shelley, the author of the famous horror novel, moved to Dundee in 1812 to live with the Baxter family after she had a disagreement with her stepmother.

The Baxter family were held in high regard in the city, because of their positions in the textile and jute industry, and they knew Mary Shelley’s family in London well.

Mary started writing the novel that would make her famous in 1816, two years after she left Dundee.

But it’s been said her time here helped inspire her when she was writing Frankenstein.

One account suggests the city’s whaling industry may have had an influence, due to the gruesome sight of dead creatures and the horrible smells that came off them.

A photo for the famous film of Frankenstein starring Boris Karloff. Photo: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock.

And here’s the really cool thing: you can still walk in Mary’s footsteps today.

Memories of Mary still exist in Dundee today

Her home in the city was a house on what is now South Baffin Street, near Ferry Road, with a view towards the silvery Tay. This would have been a number of years before the rail bridge was built.

The property isn’t there any more but the steps that led to it are still standing. They’re known as the Frankenstein steps in honour of their famous former resident.

There’s a plaque there too, which marks Mary’s impact on the city.

I remember reading about Frankenstein in school as part of something we were doing for Halloween. But I didn’t learn about the local links until after I started Dundee Culture.

Now I believe Dundee should be doing much more to promote Frankenstein’s connections with the city.

Let’s shout about the role Dundee played in the Frankenstein story

I’m looking forward to jumping on the new Discover Dundee tour bus soon and if there’s not a stop at the Frankenstein steps on South Baffin Street it’s definitely something for Xplore Dundee to think about.

Another great idea would be an exhibition about Frankenstein at one of the city’s galleries.

The plaque on the wall at South Baffin Street, Dundee, which celebrates the city’s links to Frenkenstein.

I’m sure I’m not the only person who grew up without knowing about our connections to the novel. And I’m sure it’s something lots of people would be interested in.

That’s one of the great things about being a Dundonian. There’s always something new to discover about our city.

And that’s one of the inspiring things for visitors too.

After all, Mary Shelley was a visitor once. And if it wasn’t for the time she spent here maybe Frankenstein wouldn’t be the famous novel we all know and love today.

• The documentary, Sàr-sgeòil: Frankenstein is produced by Caledonia TV for BBC ALBA’s literary series. It is an hour-long examination of the book, which delves deeper into the story of its connections to Dundee.

