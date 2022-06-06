ANDREW BATCHELOR: Frankenstein – made in Dundee and it’s time we made more of that fact

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee has connections to many things that people don’t expect. And one of them is Frankenstein.

I posted a message on Dundee Culture recently about a documentary that’s being released which looks at Frankenstein and the monster’s links to the city.

It prompted one user to get in touch to claim there was no connection, so maybe there are others who still don’t know about the links.

Mary Shelley, the author of the famous horror novel, moved to Dundee in 1812 to live with the Baxter family after she had a disagreement with her stepmother.

The Baxter family were held in high regard in the city, because of their positions in the textile and jute industry, and they knew Mary Shelley’s family in London well.

Mary started writing the novel that would make her famous in 1816, two years after she left Dundee.

But it’s been said her time here helped inspire her when she was writing Frankenstein.

One account suggests the city’s whaling industry may have had an influence, due to the gruesome sight of dead creatures and the horrible smells that came off them.

And here’s the really cool thing: you can still walk in Mary’s footsteps today.

Memories of Mary still exist in Dundee today

Her home in the city was a house on what is now South Baffin Street, near Ferry Road, with a view towards the silvery Tay. This would have been a number of years before the rail bridge was built.

The property isn’t there any more but the steps that led to it are still standing. They’re known as the Frankenstein steps in honour of their famous former resident.

There’s a plaque there too, which marks Mary’s impact on the city.

Me looking suitably Gothic on the Frankenstein Steps in Dundee. https://t.co/rEr3V3t3s2 pic.twitter.com/Ys5pvW7goE — Billy Kay (@billykayscot) August 31, 2021

I remember reading about Frankenstein in school as part of something we were doing for Halloween. But I didn’t learn about the local links until after I started Dundee Culture.

Now I believe Dundee should be doing much more to promote Frankenstein’s connections with the city.

Let’s shout about the role Dundee played in the Frankenstein story

I’m looking forward to jumping on the new Discover Dundee tour bus soon and if there’s not a stop at the Frankenstein steps on South Baffin Street it’s definitely something for Xplore Dundee to think about.

Another great idea would be an exhibition about Frankenstein at one of the city’s galleries.

I’m sure I’m not the only person who grew up without knowing about our connections to the novel. And I’m sure it’s something lots of people would be interested in.

That’s one of the great things about being a Dundonian. There’s always something new to discover about our city.

And that’s one of the inspiring things for visitors too.

After all, Mary Shelley was a visitor once. And if it wasn’t for the time she spent here maybe Frankenstein wouldn’t be the famous novel we all know and love today.

• The documentary, Sàr-sgeòil: Frankenstein is produced by Caledonia TV for BBC ALBA’s literary series. It is an hour-long examination of the book, which delves deeper into the story of its connections to Dundee.