COURIER OPINION: Boris Johnson has lost so much more than the confidence of colleagues

By The Courier
June 7 2022, 10.58am Updated: June 7 2022, 12.51pm
Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting the morning after he survived a vote of no-confidence. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire.
So Boris Johnson stays on as UK prime minister after winning a no-confidence vote among his own MPs last night.

He will no doubt see his return to Downing Street as a vindication of his leadership.

Given Partygate, the irony that Johnson may even have raised a self-congratulatory glass or two to celebrate his victory of 211 votes to 148 is not lost.

But as victories go this was Pyrrhic at best.

And in office, Boris Johnson has lost much more than he has won.

He rode a wave of popularity into Number 10, but the day-to-day business of governing has not been kind to the prime minister.

Boris Johnson leaving the Houses of Parliament as he awaited the result of last night’s vote of no confidence. Photo: Jeff Gilbert/Shutterstock.

Brexit brought him to power, but it has been a far from straightforward transition.

Covid was his chance to show leadership.

Instead Johnson participated in, oversaw and denied a party culture in government that disgusted and bewildered a public who lived within the spirit and the letter of the lockdown laws he set.

The Ukraine crisis has arguably been a strong suit for the prime minister.

However, the unity and steadfastness he has demonstrated for the world stage has been in contrast to his response to the domestic cost of living crisis.

Booing crowds at the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee suggested Boris Johnson has lost the confidence of the public. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Here tens of thousands of already struggling families have been pushed into a spiral of misery and debt.

Boris Johnson has lost the trust of voters

Johnson swept to power following the collapse of Theresa May’s premiership after she too won a vote of no-confidence.

History suggests his own victory may be nothing more than a stay of execution.

So let’s be clear, Johnson has very little to be pleased about as he clings onto his plushly redecorated Downing Street flat this morning.

He is a prime minister whose actions speak louder than the words. And in his case that is to his detriment.

He has broken the bond of trust with the electorate, and has done so with alacrity.

He may have dodged another bullet, but he survives with yet another black mark against his name.

Only time will tell whether his political peers – and the public – are willing to forgive and forget.

Or whether Johnson’s coat has been on a shoogly peg all along.

