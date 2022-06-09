LYNNE HOGGAN: It’s a kid’s birthday party – not an Instagram moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: It’s a kid’s birthday party – not an Instagram moment

By Lynne Hoggan
June 9 2022, 3.48pm Updated: June 9 2022, 3.55pm
Lynne's son Myles is planning a birthday party this weekend - whether his mum likes it or not.
It’s my son’s birthday this weekend, he’s my youngest, my ‘baby’ and he’s going to be six. How can this be happening?

I’m not sure where the past six years have gone.

He’s obsessed with dinosaurs, and thankfully the new Jurassic World: Dominion movie is out this weekend. Talk about perfect timing.

I’ve found a dino cake in Asda and I’ll get some balloons and chuck them about the house on Sunday morning with a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner.

Birthdays are great – whatever your age – but social media has certainly added pressure to the occasion.

It’s hard to ignore that feeling that we all need to be doing more.

More balloons, more banners, more presents and a bigger cake.

I think it’s completely up to you if you want to go OTT for a kid’s birthday.

It’s your child and of course you want them to have the best day ever.

But if you DON’T have a party, or a balloon arch or even a fancy cake then that’s also ok.

Don’t feel the need to go and overspend for the sake of a couple of photos for ‘the gram’.

‘We’ll see’ – the answer to everything

We hadn’t been planning a big bash but Myles has told his school pals they can all come to his house for his birthday.

Dino-daft. Birthday boy Myles and his brother Noel.

And now when I pick him up I get at least one or two kids coming up to me and saying ‘can you ask my mummy if I can come to your house for a party’.

I didn’t even know there was a party.

But kids have a way of putting you on the spot, don’t they?

My reaction was probably what my mum said when I dropped her in it – ’We’ll see’ then walk away hoping they’ll forget.

Paloma Faith will need a good Dundee chippy

It’s nice to be back on my usual show on Pure Radio.

The breakfast show is fun but after nearly three weeks of very early rises I’m excited to get back to my normal routine starting at 10am.

I have Paloma Faith on my show next week for a chat about her upcoming gig at Slessor Gardens on the July 24.

Hands up if you’re excited about performing in Dundee?

I will need to give her some tips on good places to visit in Dundee.

She’ll obviously need a good chippy for when she comes off stage.

And if she is looking for a good square sausage roll then it’s got to be Fortes on Dura Street.

I have fond memories of nipping round there for a breakfast roll when I worked around the corner.

Just the place to take a pop star.

I loved the whole 1950s feel of the place and I could see Paloma doing a full-on photo shoot in one of the booths.

The staff were always so friendly, I bet they’d take it in their stride.

Live music is back – and I cannot wait

And on the subject of music, who else is buzzing for the return of The View?

Lynne with Kyle Falconer from The View.

Dundee’s finest are playing the O2 Academy Glasgow this December.

The comeback gig will be their first live show in five years.

And tickets go on sale to the general public at gigsinscotland.com on Friday at 9am.

We are SO ready for this.

LYNNE HOGGAN: Who needs Blockbuster videos when we’ve got all these stars coming to Dundee?

