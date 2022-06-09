LYNNE HOGGAN: It’s a kid’s birthday party – not an Instagram moment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s my son’s birthday this weekend, he’s my youngest, my ‘baby’ and he’s going to be six. How can this be happening?

I’m not sure where the past six years have gone.

He’s obsessed with dinosaurs, and thankfully the new Jurassic World: Dominion movie is out this weekend. Talk about perfect timing.

I’ve found a dino cake in Asda and I’ll get some balloons and chuck them about the house on Sunday morning with a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner.

Birthdays are great – whatever your age – but social media has certainly added pressure to the occasion.

It’s hard to ignore that feeling that we all need to be doing more.

More balloons, more banners, more presents and a bigger cake.

I think it’s completely up to you if you want to go OTT for a kid’s birthday.

It’s your child and of course you want them to have the best day ever.

But if you DON’T have a party, or a balloon arch or even a fancy cake then that’s also ok.

Don’t feel the need to go and overspend for the sake of a couple of photos for ‘the gram’.

‘We’ll see’ – the answer to everything

We hadn’t been planning a big bash but Myles has told his school pals they can all come to his house for his birthday.

And now when I pick him up I get at least one or two kids coming up to me and saying ‘can you ask my mummy if I can come to your house for a party’.

I didn’t even know there was a party.

But kids have a way of putting you on the spot, don’t they?

My reaction was probably what my mum said when I dropped her in it – ’We’ll see’ then walk away hoping they’ll forget.

Paloma Faith will need a good Dundee chippy

It’s nice to be back on my usual show on Pure Radio.

The breakfast show is fun but after nearly three weeks of very early rises I’m excited to get back to my normal routine starting at 10am.

I have Paloma Faith on my show next week for a chat about her upcoming gig at Slessor Gardens on the July 24.

I will need to give her some tips on good places to visit in Dundee.

She’ll obviously need a good chippy for when she comes off stage.

And if she is looking for a good square sausage roll then it’s got to be Fortes on Dura Street.

I have fond memories of nipping round there for a breakfast roll when I worked around the corner.

I loved the whole 1950s feel of the place and I could see Paloma doing a full-on photo shoot in one of the booths.

The staff were always so friendly, I bet they’d take it in their stride.

Live music is back – and I cannot wait

And on the subject of music, who else is buzzing for the return of The View?

Dundee’s finest are playing the O2 Academy Glasgow this December.

The comeback gig will be their first live show in five years.

And tickets go on sale to the general public at gigsinscotland.com on Friday at 9am.

We are SO ready for this.