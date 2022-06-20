Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley – here’s why

By Andrew Batchelor
June 20 2022, 3.13pm Updated: June 20 2022, 5.16pm
Esports arena Dundee - new concept images e-sports. Photo: ADP Architecture Date
Last week Abertay University opened its brand new cyberQuarter, which will become home to Scotland’s cybersecurity and research development hub.

The university is also the first in the UK to be accredited by the National Cyber Security Centre.

I was delighted to hear the news as it’s yet another vote of confidence in Dundee’s ever-growing tech industry.

It’s also another reason why I believe Dundee is the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley.

The California region houses some of the world’s largest tech companies such as Google and Meta. It is also home to start-ups which have grown to become major players globally.

Dundee is home to Scotland’s gaming industry

So why do I think Dundee should be talked about in this context?

The city is a significantly growing tech hub and, let’s not forget, the birthplace of the Scottish gaming industry, with Grand Theft Auto and Lemmings being created here.

Abertay University also offered the world’s first computing design degree, which has resulted in dozens of video game start-ups in the city.

I’m always proud that Dundee is considered to be Europe’s video game capital. We have a wealth of talent and the industry will continue to grow.

Abertay University offered the world’s first computing design degree and its alumni have created games, such as Grand Theft Auto. Photo: Stuart McClay

Health and biomedical life sciences research is another reason for my belief our city is the UK’s Silicon Valley.

Parkinson’s and malaria are just two of the diseases the University of Dundee aims to understand and combat. Our incredible Ninewells Hospital brought many innovative techniques to Britain when it opened nearly 50 years ago.

And remember, Dundee and Tayside were the first areas in the world to eliminate Hepatitis C – an achievement that doesn’t get the praise it deserves.

Dundee has many prestigious titles

Also at the heart of the city’s success is creativity and design.

Dundee is the first UNESCO City of Design in the UK and has constantly been praised by national and international media outlets.

We have ground-breaking educational courses too, some that are the first of their kind in the world.

I’m excited to see the evolution of Dundee’s role in the Esports world. Our contribution to the sector saw us become the only UK city featured in Cognizant’s Places of the Future last year.

One of the most important topics in the world right now is climate change.

Just four years ago Dundee was named as the EV (electric vehicle) capital of Europe.

A fantastic example of our commitment to combating climate change is the construction of Orbital O2.

It was launched last year and is the world’s most powerful tidal turbine.

And our city itself is becoming a powerhouse – not just in the UK and Europe, but across the globe.

