Last week Abertay University opened its brand new cyberQuarter, which will become home to Scotland’s cybersecurity and research development hub.

The university is also the first in the UK to be accredited by the National Cyber Security Centre.

I was delighted to hear the news as it’s yet another vote of confidence in Dundee’s ever-growing tech industry.

It’s also another reason why I believe Dundee is the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley.

The California region houses some of the world’s largest tech companies such as Google and Meta. It is also home to start-ups which have grown to become major players globally.

Dundee is home to Scotland’s gaming industry

So why do I think Dundee should be talked about in this context?

The city is a significantly growing tech hub and, let’s not forget, the birthplace of the Scottish gaming industry, with Grand Theft Auto and Lemmings being created here.

Abertay University also offered the world’s first computing design degree, which has resulted in dozens of video game start-ups in the city.

I’m always proud that Dundee is considered to be Europe’s video game capital. We have a wealth of talent and the industry will continue to grow.

Health and biomedical life sciences research is another reason for my belief our city is the UK’s Silicon Valley.

Parkinson’s and malaria are just two of the diseases the University of Dundee aims to understand and combat. Our incredible Ninewells Hospital brought many innovative techniques to Britain when it opened nearly 50 years ago.

And remember, Dundee and Tayside were the first areas in the world to eliminate Hepatitis C – an achievement that doesn’t get the praise it deserves.

Dundee has many prestigious titles

Also at the heart of the city’s success is creativity and design.

Dundee is the first UNESCO City of Design in the UK and has constantly been praised by national and international media outlets.

We have ground-breaking educational courses too, some that are the first of their kind in the world.

I’m excited to see the evolution of Dundee’s role in the Esports world. Our contribution to the sector saw us become the only UK city featured in Cognizant’s Places of the Future last year.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 "Dundee has recently reinvented itself as a city of art, innovation, and computing gaming." 😍 Another fantastic endorsement of our city by @Scotland.org. It's brilliant to see that progress is going well and there is so much more to do! pic.twitter.com/bszMZYrs8o — Dundee Culture (@DundeeCulture) May 13, 2022

One of the most important topics in the world right now is climate change.

Just four years ago Dundee was named as the EV (electric vehicle) capital of Europe.

A fantastic example of our commitment to combating climate change is the construction of Orbital O2.

It was launched last year and is the world’s most powerful tidal turbine.

And our city itself is becoming a powerhouse – not just in the UK and Europe, but across the globe.