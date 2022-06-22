COURIER OPINION: We all have a part to play in protecting children on the roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: We all have a part to play in protecting children on the roads

By The Courier
June 22 2022, 9.20am
Road safety for children is everyone's responsibility. Picture: DCT Media.
Road safety for children is everyone's responsibility. Picture: DCT Media.

Listen carefully today and you may hear the sound of thousands of small feet marching along your town’s pavements.

Today, children up and down the UK will take to the streets near their schools to raise awareness of the need for safer roads.

And while it’s warming to see kids as young as four standing up for their rights, road safety is an issue that the grown ups need to step up and take responsibility for.

We are the ones making the laws, planning the roads and driving the cars.

And we are not doing enough.

According to the Department of Transport, 15 children are injured or killed on the roads every week.

In Fife alone, it’s 51 casualties a year. And Dundee reported a deeply concerning increase of 50% in child road casualties in 2020.

Something is very wrong, and it’s on all of our doorsteps.

Just yesterday, Broughty Ferry youngster Lewis Smith was left injured after being struck by a car on Forthill Road.

The Grove Academy pupil was hit as he cycled to school in the morning. He had a “lucky escape”, with only minor injuries and a fair old shock.

The cyclist was hit on Forthill Road.

But the incident has prompted Lewis’ dad Martin and other residents to voice their concerns over the busy road.

It’s clear we all have a part to play in making roads safer for children.

Local authorities must work harder to implement practical traffic calming measures around schools.

Walking and cycling should be at the forefront of planning; no longer an afterthought.

If advice to use “sustainable travel” is to be followed, transport bodies must be held to account, and made to provide reliable, safe and efficient bus and rail services.

And motorists need to take responsibility too. Slow down near schools, even if you’re running late. A child’s life is not yours to risk.

