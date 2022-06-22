KEZIA DUGDALE: Mick Lynch has become a media sensation – but our lowest paid workers need the attention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment

KEZIA DUGDALE: Mick Lynch has become a media sensation – but our lowest paid workers need the attention

By Kezia Dugdale
June 22 2022, 6.12pm
Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union prepares to give a statement on national rail dispute at the RMT Trade Union headquarters in London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mick Lynch has become a household name and a media sensation almost overnight with his no-nonsense interviews highlighting the plight of his RMT members working on the British railways.

He’s “good copy” as newspapers hacks have a habit of saying.

Always ready with a quick one-liner, or putdown, he comes across as fresh and authentic, probably because he is.

He’s a trade union leader, representing a workforce which is still heavily unionised, flexing some muscle.

If he’s successful, he’ll have demonstrated the power of a union.

If he isn’t, it will be down to the political dogma of the UK Government rather than any weakness of his case.

People on the pickets just want a pay rise

In a particularly excruciating interview with Sky’s eminent breakfast broadcaster Kay Burley, Mr Lynch called out some of the dog whistles that Kay was using, whether she was acutely aware of it or not.

She asked the trade union leader what a picket would involve and he replied incredulously saying it would involve picketing, funnily enough.

The practice of trying to persuade people not to go to work.

She then asked him what else it might involve, in tone reminiscent of a pantomime punchline and a winky face.

It was clear she was trying to illicit scenes of feckless workers and civil disobedience amidst blazing oil drums. A hark back to the 1970s and the winter of discontent.

The reality of course is that pickets are very dull, peaceful, cold events where workers go without their full wage to take a stand against their treatment by their employers.

It traditionally also involves a degree of ostracization and been attacked as a Marxist zealot.

Most of the people on the pickets just want a pay rise first and foremost, they’ll take a revolution if it’s on offer though.

They’d really much rather be at work, as long as they are paid properly for it.

‘Evoking those images of the 1970s is exactly what the Conservative Government wants’

Trade union membership is on the increase in the United Kingdom at the moment, creeping up slowly over the past four years, standing at just over six million adults.

Despite the uptick though, that’s still just under half the number of adults unionised in 1979 when Margaret Thatcher came to power.

It’s also a very uneven distribution, with around 50% of public sector workers unionised and just 13% of those in the private sector.

Dig even deeper though and you’ll find that the lower paid you are in the private sector, the less likely you are to be unionised.

It’s a particularly acute problem in the hospitality industry.

Evoking those images of the 1970s is exactly what the Conservative Government wants the media to do.

Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister in 1979. Photo: PA Wire

Not least because those adults working in the 1970s are very likely of pensionable age now and more pre-disposed to voting for them.

It’s the same reason the Government is baulking at demands for 10% pay rises from workers cleaning rail carriages but happily reinstating the triple lock on pensions today.

That guarantees that all pensioners will be protected from rapidly rising inflation rates, regardless of wealth income or status.

Dominic Rabb was the Secretary of State sent out to defend this decision on the media round and his rational was that pensioners were particularly exposed to the rising cost of energy.

An argument that doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny when you remember that we have winter fuel payments specifically for that purpose.

Britain needs a pay rise

I want a pay rise for everyone that’s feeling the pinch and for everyone that has endured years of pay freezes. But I want it more for those most in need.

The latest inflation figures were published on Wednesday showing that inflation currently stands at a 40-year high of 9.1%.

Dig into the detail though and food inflation is predicted to be in the mid-teens, with the biggest inflationary increases on the cheapest foods.

This is all down to the increased costs of food production, because of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine – a country the world relies on heavily for both oils and grains.

Food inflation is predicted to be in the mid-teens. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

All this does it add weight to the argument that we need to increase incomes of those families who are most exposed to rising prices

And if that means foregoing wage increases for those who can stomach the squeeze, then so be it.

It’s the right and proper thing to do, which is probably exactly why it won’t happen.

For me this starts with ensuring that things like universal credit are increased in line with inflation. That the national minimum wage rises with it too. That more is done by Government to incentivise employers to use the real living wage with their workforce, whether that’s through tax incentives or limiting access to public contracts in its absence.

Britain needs a pay rise, but the lowest paid workers need it more.

Read more from Kezia Dugdale

Conversation

