LYNNE HOGGAN: Saying ‘yes’ to everything won’t make up for time lost to Covid

By Lynne Hoggan
June 23 2022, 12.58pm
Lynne Hoggan at T in the Park.
Lynne Hoggan at T in the Park.

As much as I love the fact that life is back to normal and we are out and about again doing things that we couldn’t do, does anyone else feel a bit overwhelmed at times?

If I were to go and do everything I wanted to this past few weeks, I would barely have time to see my children or do anything else for that matter.

Is this an age thing, a sign of getting older, or just a sign that sometimes we need to learn to say no and look after ourselves?

I have a chest infection, I feel really run down at the moment and I am on antibiotics.

Recently I have been saying yes to everything, but it’s finally caught up with me.

Now and again our body will tell us to slow down and I think we need to learn to see the signs and chill a bit.

Who cares if we miss the odd event? Just because we missed so much for two years due to a global pandemic doesn’t mean we now need to ‘make up for it’.

I for one am just trying to ease myself back in.

Lynne is feeling run down.

The amount of concerts coming up this summer in Scotland is brilliant to see, but can we go to all of them? The reality is, probably not.

If you are feeling the strain of life right now, take time out for you. You wouldn’t let your phone battery run below 10% without charging it, so why do that to your body?

Festival fun in rain or shine

Seeing the latest photos and videos doing the rounds from Glastonbury – which is this weekend – is bringing back all the T in the Park memories.

The days of hitting Balado with pals, backpacks, tents and the sledge with the carryoot being dragged into the camping area.

Not knowing how you were going to put a tent up because you haven’t in your life, but hoping someone in the group knew what they were doing.

Come rain or shine, that atmosphere was always electric.

Lynne and friends at T in the Park.

You’d wake up after about three hours sleep, unwashed, hungover, then hear the echoes of some people singing which would work its way around the campsite.

Before you knew it you were up, wellies back on and ready for another day of it.

But first you had to go collect your phone which you’d left at some random charging station. 100 missed calls from your mum, she’s having a panic attack whilst you didn’t have a care in the world.

There are two types of people: the ones who take the wristbands off the day after the festival and then the ones who never take them off.

Rumour has it there’s still people wearing T in the Park bands on their wrist to this day.

You can hear more from Lynne Hoggan on Pure Radio, from 10am Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 1pm.

