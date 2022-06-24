JEAN RAFFERTY: Opposing trans women in sport doesn’t make you a TERF – it just means you want to see a fair contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In a recent cycling race in London the winners were two transgender women who kissed on the podium.

Third place went to a biological woman, who brandished her baby instead. She wanted to cuddle her child after losing? Or maybe she was making a point?

Elite women’s sport is the crux of the toxic debate over trans women.

FINA, swimming’s ruling body, has just ruled that trans women who’ve gone through any form of male puberty can’t compete in women’s competitions.

I say trans women advisedly because the one group we don’t hear from is trans men.

Trans men wouldn’t have a hope of winning

They go through the anguish of body dysmorphia. They’re disadvantaged socially by being brought up as female, with all the inequalities of opportunity and income that entails.

And now they’re ignored yet again in the inclusion debate – because the truth is they don’t matter a damn.

Their physicality may have been boosted by testosterone but were they to compete against biological men they wouldn’t have a hope of winning.

Their enhanced strength just doesn’t stack up against the many years over which biological males build up greater muscle mass and strength.

And superior oxygen uptake. The castrati were the great stars of 17th and 18th century opera because their voices had the sweetness of women’s, but the lungpower of men’s. Women’s lungs are 10-12% smaller and have smaller conducting airways.

I have a trans friend I’ve known since he was a teenager. He always looked like a little boy. I didn’t know till some years later that he’d always felt like one too.

He had upper surgery to remove his breasts and went on testosterone. But that wasn’t enough, and after years of torment (and battles with the transphobic people who lived in his area) he elected to have lower surgery too.

He’s waited years for this, years of being tossed around the system, while watching trans men elsewhere fast tracked through gender reassignment, some of them regretting it later.

‘I’m becoming a TERF’

He just wants to pass as a man, not muscle his way into acceptance. He reckons trans women are behaving in the entitled fashion of biological men.

“I’m becoming a TERF,” he jokes.

But the truth is that opposing trans women’s inclusion in competitive sport doesn’t make you a TERF or transphobic. It simply means you want to see a fair contest.

Two men kiss as they celebrate stealing 1st & 2rd place in a womens race…woman takes care of her child as she stands on the 3rd place she has been relegated to due to male cheats. This pic tells the story of gender ideology perfectly.

Men first, women & childrens needs last. pic.twitter.com/0rcX8a8UdZ — Aja ⚢💚🤍💜🦖 (@Aja02537920) June 4, 2022

High level sport depends on small differences, sometimes hundredths of a second.

Nobody would have wanted to watch Muhammed Ali pulverising a boxer like the tragic Johnny Owen, nicknamed the Merthyr Matchstick for his fragile appearance.

He died at 24 after a knock-out punch by a fellow bantamweight, world champion Lupe Pintor.

He wouldn’t have lasted one round with Ali.

Women’s sports were invisible before

World Rugby banned trans women from competing in women’s games last year after a study showed their presence in a team led to 20-30% more injuries to biological women.

In the early 1970s Billie Jean King mobilised women’s tennis players to fight for equality of pay and television screen time. But most other women’s sports were invisible for years.

In the ’80s I went to the ironically named Trani to interview Rose Reilly, a Scotswoman playing professionally in an Italian league. She was a novelty.

The league itself was an anomaly. Italy then was so sexist I had a man hanging out his car shouting “puta” (whore) when I was walking alone in the street.

I recently watched a most touching film called Dumplin’. It’s about a fat girl whose mother is a former local beauty queen and now helps run the beauty pageant.

Being fat and mouthy is just about the worst thing you can be at the pageant. But Dumplin’ decides to go for it anyway.

She enlists the help of gay men performing at a local drag club and they teach her not how to fit in, but how to bend the institution to fit her.

“Figure out who you are and do it on purpose,” says one.

Gender is performance – so is sport

A great deal of traditional gender is performance – girls with makeup and mini-skirts, boys strutting and talking loudly in front of them – and sport is enhanced performance.

As Billie Jean said recently: “All sportspeople are entertainers.”

We no longer have an appetite for unfair entertainment. People no longer want to see bulls killed by teams of men or foxes torn apart by packs of dogs.

The sporting authorities have fought for years to keep sport clean yet trans women take anti-androgens to block their male hormones, and oestrogen and progestin (a synthetic form of progesterone) to soften their skin and create a rounder body shape. Trans men take testosterone.

If trans people are given their own category, which seems the fairest solution, I reckon it won’t be long before trans men and women will want separate competitions.

They’ll want their events to be fair too.