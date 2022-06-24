COURIER OPINION: Americans have lost the right to abortion – and that is Scotland’s problem too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Americans have lost the right to abortion – and that is Scotland’s problem too

By The Courier
June 24 2022, 5.27pm Updated: June 24 2022, 5.34pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (12940160aa) Pro abortion protesters march to the US embassy to protest the potential repealing of Roe v Wade which would remove womens rights to a legal abortion in many states. Pro abortion protesters march to the US embassy to protest the potential repealing of Roe v Wade., US Embassy, London, UK - 14 May 2022
Today, the right to abortion will be stripped from 300,000 pregnant women in the USA.

A 6-3 Supreme Court vote held this afternoon overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 legislation which established the constitutional right to choose.

Here is what will happen now: Abortion will – has, perhaps already, at the time of publishing – become illegal in 13 states due to “trigger laws” which were in place before the vote was held.

Nearly half of American states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion now that the Supreme Court has set the precedent.

The precedent is this: Women do not have the rights to their own bodies. Their government does.

What was a nightmare speculation has become reality for millions overnight.

Pro-choice protest in London against the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and the legal right to abortion.<br />March to defend abortion rights, London, UK. Photo by Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock.

And 300,000 of them are already pregnant. Perhaps happily. Perhaps, tragically, with miscarriage in their future – which is medically indistinguishable from an early abortion.

Or perhaps these women have plans to terminate; tonight, tomorrow, or next week. The reasons why – rape, health risks, addiction, finances, lifestyle – are wide-ranging, and never clear-cut.

Now, regardless of their reasons, these women will be classed as criminals.

Roe v Wade is Scotland’s issue too

And this is not an exclusively American problem. The ripples of discontent have already reached this side of the Atlantic.

In Scotland, the right to choose is still legally protected – but thinly.

Abortions here are not technically legalised, only decriminalised. That distinction is indicative of our cultural hesitance to fully enshrine a woman’s right to her own body in law.

We have seen women being harassed, verbally abused and threatened by pro-life activists outside abortion centres in the past year, while accessing a health service that they have the right to use.

Emboldened by the actions of the Supreme Court today, these groups stand to grow more vehement in their positions.

This will only lead to pain. Outlawing abortion will not put an end to abortions. It will only put an end to safe abortions.

[[title]]

[[text]]

