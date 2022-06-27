ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m very defensive about Dundee – I know our city is changing for the better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m very defensive about Dundee – I know our city is changing for the better

By Andrew Batchelor
June 27 2022, 12.32pm Updated: June 27 2022, 2.50pm
Dundee is a city transformed.
Only a few weeks have passed since The Times newspaper named Dundee as one of the coolest cities in the UK, calling it one of the most-improved in the country.

I couldn’t agree more.

There are many people who laugh at and mock Dundee, especially when they see it in the news because of the major issues it faces, from poverty and drugs to homelessness and crime.

Those who know me totally understand I’m very defensive about my native city.

It’s something I talked about in my interview for Autistic Pride Day.

I never shy away from being asked: “Do you think Dundee is perfect?”

The honest answer is, no, I don’t.

Dundee is far from perfect. But go to any city in the world and they all have issues.

Dundee’s Waterfront.

No city in the world is perfect and never will be.

But the positives for Dundee always outweigh the negatives.

Look at the incredible rejuvenation the city is going through – and not just at the Waterfront, which is always considered the main reason for Dundee’s changing image.

‘I love their enthusiasm’

There are many projects, opportunities and redevelopments throughout the city that prove my home is changing for the better.

Amazing examples include the redevelopment in Stobswell.

It’s aiming to change its image, with projects such as ‘Pocket Place’ rolled out to redevelop Albert Street and Craigie Street.

Community campaigners believe this will have a positive impact on the area.

I know Stobswell Community Forum is passionate about the project and I love their enthusiasm.

The proposed design at Craigie Street.
The proposed design at Craigie Street.

There are many new businesses opening up which are bringing jobs to the city, resulting in Dundee’s unemployment rate at its lowest level for 20 years.

Many of these firms are small and independent, leading to Dundee being featured as one of the best cities in the country to start a small business.

Who wouldn’t want to start a company in what I described in last week’s column as the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley?

‘Remarkable change’

It’s also heartening to see neighbourhoods undergoing immense regeneration.

The nearest to me is Mill O’ Mains, which has completely reinvented itself as a community for families with young children.

There are now accessible areas to play and have fun.

When I was younger, it was always an area that was a target of crime and didn’t look its best.

Nowadays, though, it’s a different story. The change is remarkable and I always enjoy walking there.

And, as cool as it looks, it’s another reminder that Dundee’s improvements don’t come from just the Waterfront.

The feedback I received last week on my view that Dundee is the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley column was interesting.

There were both positive and negative comments.

But there definitely seems to be a buzz among Dundonians at the moment, an excitement for the future and the growing potential the city really has.

Yes, there are others who are yet to see it but I hope they do one day and realise that Dundee is a city which is showing others it means business.

