LYNNE HOGGAN: School’s out for summer – boredom, Liam Gallagher and beef paste brekkie

School’s out for summer, I hope the snack cupboards are stocked.

A little fun game to play during the holidays – count how many times you get asked for a snack in a day, or how many times your child says ‘I’m still hungry’.

Not up for eating dinner because they’re ‘quite full’ but five minutes later there’s plenty of room for a little snack.

Another fun game to play is count how many times you hear ‘I’m bored’.

This can often be heard when sitting at home or – even better – ten minutes after you have just arrived at your so called ‘holiday destination’.

Ah, don’t you just love your kids.

Liam Gallagher gave us a biblical evening

It’s well and truly gig season in Scotland. Liam Gallagher played Hampden on Sunday night with Kasabian supporting and it really was two gigs for the price of one.

As Kasabian left a hyper crowd at Hampden and you’re thinking: ‘Wow, can it get any better?’ – yes, it can. Liam Gallagher strolls out in sunglasses and a parka, and puts on a show!

Mentioning the famous Hampden roar whilst having a dig at his brother Noel, asking if the crowd can also do boos.

With a mixture of his solo material and the Oasis nostalgia, the crowd left buzzing after a truly biblical evening.

Now, some would say I am biased after being a huge Oasis fan, but hearing ‘Stand By Me’ being belted out to thousands at Hampden Park made my night.

I think most would agree that Liam really is up there when it comes to being a rock and roll star.

When is he coming back to Scotland? And could him and his brother please make up before the next visit?

Beef paste for breakfast?

I started a bit of a Facebook debate this week over my breakfast. Beef paste on toast is an elite brekkie in my opinion.

I remember growing up and mum making beef or chicken paste sandwiches. I didn’t really appreciate them at the time. It’s funny how our tastebuds change.

The comments were pretty funny on my Facebook post. Some saying they prefer chicken or salmon paste and others just replying with sick face emojis.

One of my favourite comments was from John Malone – ‘Loosely described as beef paste – check the ingredients’.

Sometimes there’s foods we just love, but we really don’t need to know exactly what is in them.