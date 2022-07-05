COURIER OPINION: Land reform in Scotland will be difficult to achieve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Land Reform Minister Mairi McAllan did not mince her

words when tackling the thorny issue of Scotland’s so-called

green lairds.

The minister compared the risk posed by corporations and wealthy individuals buying up swathes of Scotland with the impact of the Highland Clearances, an event which still resonates to this day.

She wants legislation that will empower communities and rein in the worst excesses of major landowners.

That is easy to say, but much more difficult to achieve given the in-built imbalance of power in that relationship.

It is right that land reform is being taken seriously and prioritised, but no one should hold their breath for practical change anytime soon.

It will be a truly landmark day when it does finally come.