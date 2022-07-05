COURIER OPINION: Land reform in Scotland will be difficult to achieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Land reform in Scotland will be difficult to achieve

By The Courier
July 5 2022, 10.45am Updated: July 5 2022, 11.15am
So-called green lairds plant forests to offset carbon emissions.
Land Reform Minister Mairi McAllan did not mince her
words when tackling the thorny issue of Scotland’s so-called
green lairds.

The minister compared the risk posed by corporations and wealthy individuals buying up swathes of Scotland with the impact of the Highland Clearances, an event which still resonates to this day.

She wants legislation that will empower communities and rein in the worst excesses of major landowners.

Land reform minister Mairi McAllan MSP visited the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn to discuss land reform issues.
That is easy to say, but much more difficult to achieve given the in-built imbalance of power in that relationship.

It is right that land reform is being taken seriously and prioritised, but no one should hold their breath for practical change anytime soon.

It will be a truly landmark day when it does finally come.

