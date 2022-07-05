COURIER OPINION: Land reform in Scotland will be difficult to achieve By The Courier July 5 2022, 10.45am Updated: July 5 2022, 11.15am 0 So-called green lairds plant forests to offset carbon emissions. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Land Reform Minister Mairi McAllan did not mince her words when tackling the thorny issue of Scotland’s so-called green lairds. The minister compared the risk posed by corporations and wealthy individuals buying up swathes of Scotland with the impact of the Highland Clearances, an event which still resonates to this day. She wants legislation that will empower communities and rein in the worst excesses of major landowners. Mairi McAllan MSP visited the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn to discuss land reform issues. That is easy to say, but much more difficult to achieve given the in-built imbalance of power in that relationship. It is right that land reform is being taken seriously and prioritised, but no one should hold their breath for practical change anytime soon. It will be a truly landmark day when it does finally come. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘Radical’ plan to stop green lairds kicking off new Highland Clearances Government seeks views on laws to transform land ownership in rural Scotland COURIER OPINION: They partied, they drank, they fought, they vomited – Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is a national disgrace COURIER OPINION: Church of Scotland gay marriage vote is a welcome step towards inclusion