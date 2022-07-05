MARTEL MAXWELL: Who needs the hell of online furniture shopping when Dundee has stores like this?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Who needs the hell of online furniture shopping when Dundee has stores like this?

By Martel Maxwell
July 5 2022, 5.45pm
Martel need new furniture - and it turns out shopping in Dundee is still a thing. Shutterstock.
Martel need new furniture - and it turns out shopping in Dundee is still a thing. Shutterstock.

My kitchen table benches are in a right old state.

After six years and three kids, the grey coloured faux leather is peeling off, shedding all over clothes, the floor and table. It looks awful.

Horror stories of waiting times for upholsterers or months of delays when ordering new ones have put me off doing anything. And every day the moulting benches get worse.

Then I happened to drive by the South Road, Lochee retail park and spotted a large Sterling Furniture outlet.

I had to do a double take.

The only time you hear the name Tillicoultry (a small town in Clackmannanshire) is on the telly in those adverts for Sterling Furniture, of Tillicoultry.

It’s the shop that put its home town on the map.

I’ve made the almost-hour long journey to the huge furniture outlet twice when we’ve moved house.

And yet here it is. On our doorstep.

A swift U-turn later and I was in, tracing the velvets and suedes of its three piece suites with my fingers like a spellbound Dorothy in Oz.

Dundee shopping takes some beating

Before this sounds like an ad for one shop, other furniture stores are available of course – not least the institute that is Gillies in the Ferry.

But the point I’m making is that my discovery opened my eyes to how blinkered the internet has made me.

The Christmas window display at Gillies of Broughty Ferry will never be replicated online. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Need furniture repaired? Look on Google for upholsters.

Need new furniture? Search online until your eyes boggle at the eye-watering prices of sofas you’re not sure will look good in your house anyway.

How can you be sure when you can’t physically see it or feel it?

It might be too bulky, too bright – and a pain that won’t fit into a Jiffy bag if you want to return it.

We can roll our eyes about the demise of high street shopping – in Dundee and elsewhere – as much as we want. And it’s true there’s much to mourn.

Every time I pass the old Robertson’s furniture store near the Howff graveyard, I lament its loss.

The old Robertson’s furniture store in Dundee. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

This old school bastion of grace, with its glorious art deco lift, operated from 1929 until the demise of the business in 2011.

But there are survivors.

High Street stores still have much to offer

There are staff still pacing the carpeted aisles between wardrobes and office desks hoping we’ll come through their doors and ask if the two seater comes in blue – or whether the kitchen benches will flake.

They are probably not busy enough because we’ve been sold the lie we have to go online.

We don’t.

Or at least, not without an old fashioned trip to the shops that do still exist for a wee nosey first.

There was no hard sell on my visit.

One member of staff even recommended a Dundee upholsterer who might be able to save my seats.

It’s not quite as exciting as wandering round peoples’ actual homes (which plumbers, estate agents and people like me do for a living).

But there’s something enjoyable about wandering round dozens of living room and bedroom set ups – seeing what you could do; how others might choose to live.

At best you’ll see something you fancy and help keep these businesses going – and at the least it’s a bit of a day out.

