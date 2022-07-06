COURIER OPINION: Tayside and Fife vandals should be made to pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The devastation wrought by vandals at Monikie Country Park and at Lochore Meadows is completely unacceptable.

The summer holidays are often blighted by anti-social behaviour and minor acts of vandalism.

A lack of facilities and organised activities for young people over the summer holidays is generally accepted as being at the root of the problem.

But the scale of this destruction is far beyond high jinks.

It is targeted, criminal behaviour that deserves to have consequences for the mindless individuals who set out to damage and destroy.

The consequences for the wider community are all too obvious.

A Fife outdoor education hub up in flames and with it all the good work it does.

A popular Angus playpark off-limits, a hide used by local birdwatchers in ruins.

All of their futures now uncertain.

Whether or not these attractions are built back – and we hope they are – is besides the point.

It is money, time and effort that should not be required to be expended and could otherwise be used to improve facilities elsewhere.

Park users and staff are right to be angry about the disgraceful way these public spaces have been treated.

Those responsible should hang their heads in shame.

And, if there was any justice in the world, they should be forced to help repair the damage they have caused.