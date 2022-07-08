COURIER OPINION: NHS Fife staff are on the brink of burnout – bosses need to listen and act fast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The NHS this week celebrates its 74th birthday.

As with all anniversaries, it provides an opportunity both for reflection on the past, and on what the future may hold.

While the vast majority of us are fiercely proud of our National Health Service – rightly so – there are understandable concerns as to what may lie ahead, particularly following the stresses and strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

One whistleblower in Fife paints a truly worrying picture.

Low staff numbers, plummeting morale and fears for patient safety – it is depressing stuff.

Unison’s local health branch have backed up the concerns, as has local MSP Alex Rowley.

A representative of the former says the status quo is “intolerable and completely unsustainable”, while the latter warns staff are “fast reaching burnout”.

Senior management, meanwhile, stand accused of ignoring the worries of frontline workers.

A well-funded, fully-functioning NHS is in the best interests of us all.

Such concerns should be addressed, and fast, for the good of workers and patients alike.