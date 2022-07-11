COURIER OPINION: The Open at St Andrews will aid Covid recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The last two years have been characterised by stringent restrictions up to, and including, full lockdowns.

The impact has been devastating.

Some have tragically lost their lives to coronavirus, others have been deeply unwell.

But even if you have never suffered from Covid, you cannot have avoided the implications.

Education interrupted, jobs lost, a global economic downturn… the consequences have been severe.

But at last things are looking up and, for one corner of Fife, a massive boost is in the offing.

The 150th Open is in St Andrews, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors along with huge global attention.

The halo effects from an event of such magnitude will not be confined to the kingdom.

Visitors will spread their spending far and wide.

Television cameras from around the world will capture some of our most stunning scenery – ultimately encouraging yet more people to visit, long after the last putt has been sunk.

After years of misery, now is the time to capitalise.