ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why the Discovery will always hold a special place in this Dundee boy’s heart

By Andrew Batchelor
July 11 2022, 5.54pm Updated: July 11 2022, 6.03pm
Andrew at the helm of RRS Discovery - the ship that put Dundee on the map.
The RRS Discovery is one of Dundee’s most beloved attractions – and a particular favourite of mine.

Sitting at the heart of the waterfront, looking out to the River Tay, it is a powerful reminder of the amazing shipbuilding industry that the city had in the 20th Century.

It has become such an important symbol to Dundee that it is part of its tagline.

We’re known around the world as the City of Discovery now. And its history and heritage make it one of a kind.

But the RRS Discovery has become a really important part of my life too.

I vividly remember one of my first visits to Discovery, with my Auntie Lorraine and my brother.

I’ve never forgotten looking out towards the Tay, and the Nethergate.

And since then, things have come full circle for me.

RRS Discovery points the way forward for Dundee

I now work with the team at Dundee Heritage Trust, helping the team there to deliver content on Discovery Point’s social media platforms, as well as for Verdant Works.

It is my first proper job. I am learning new and interesting things all the time. And to be working for a place that’s so close to my heart feels very special.

I’m proud to come from the same city as the first scientific research ship in the world.

This is a vessel built in the Dundee docks, sturdy enough to withstand packed ice and the toughest elements, that is still delighting visitors to the city 130 years later.

TV presenter Timmy Mallet visited the RRS Discovery when he stopped in Dundee as part of his round-Britain cycle ride last week. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

And as important as Dundee’s future is, its our history and heritage that have given us our strong foundation.

Dundee is a changing city.

We are heading in a new direction, on our way to becoming a technological powerhouse.

But the RRS Discovery is a reminder that no matter how much the city continues to build toward the future, its history will always be at the core of what makes it so special.

Time for a visit?

The Discovery helped put Dundee on the map.

It has created special memories for me and many others over the years.

And as Dundee continues to evolve it’s will still be going strong – a symbol of a city that has always punched above its weight.

If you haven’t visited the Discovery, you should. If you haven’t visited in a while you should treat yourself.

It’s a very special place, and it deserves to be one of our most popular attractions for generations to come.

Thumbs up for comic museum idea

The feedback from my column last week, setting out the reasons why Dundee should have a comic book museum, was fantastic.

I asked followers “Should Dundee have a comic book museum?” and 93% said yes, while just 7% said no.

Okay it was a snap poll but I’d say that’s a vast majority who are very keen for the idea.

And now I can’t wait to see what people make of the pop-up comic book museum at the Dundee Summer (Bash) Street Festival next week.

ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m very defensive about Dundee – I know our city is changing for the better

