COURIER OPINION: Fife family deserve sympathy – and a solution – for new home nightmare

By The Courier
July 15 2022, 11.23am
Niki Caira is protesting a newbuild being set up very close to her house.
Niki Caira is protesting a newbuild being set up very close to her house.

It is hard to feel anything but sympathy for Fife couple Niki and Mario Caira.

The couple have lived in their Thornton home with their seven-strong family for the past 15 years without issue.

But they have been left completely flummoxed after it became clear just how near neighbours they would be with the occupants of a new build property being developed on an adjacent plot to their own.

It is not hard to understand their complaint.

Their open bathroom window extends more than halfway across the boundary to the new property.

Niki Caira showing how close the new build is to their open windows.

Light amenity into their home is being impacted.

Their view is now of a brick wall and they fear their house price will have been negatively affected.

Fife Council approved the plans

But the curious part of this wrangle is there appears to be no wrongdoing on the part of the developer.

There is no mistake.

The firm behind the development – which includes another property – is simply building a home according to plans approved by Fife Council.

The local authority insists the building to date is compliant, although the work will require a completion certificate before the property is legally habitable.

The council has put the ball back in the court of the property owners to sort things out between themselves.

Niki Caira is protesting how close the newbuild is to her house.

But it is difficult to see how the authority will be able to wash its hands of a situation that seems to be partly of its making.

Some might accuse the Cairas of whining and nimby-ism.

But there is no doubt their home, and their enjoyment of their property, has been impacted by the development on their doorstep.

It is difficult to see how that issue resolves itself without a dramatic turn of events.

How things progress – and whether an amicable resolution can be found – will be interesting viewing.

[[title]]

[[text]]

