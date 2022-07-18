ANDREW BATCHELOR: The Stack I remember is back – now what about the Dundee Megabowl?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I re-ignited plenty of memories when I posted about the old Odeon cinema and the Megabowl at the Stack leisure park in Dundee last week.

Lots of people got in touch with the Dundee Culture account to remember visits there.

But the place is too important to the life of the city to be consigned to the past.

The Stack turns 30 this year and, after a few lean years, I’m pleased to say it’s thriving again.

Lots of people still swear by it for a great shopping experience, as well as reliving happy memories from years gone by.

When it opened in 1992, the Stack was part of an ambitious plan for Lochee’s regeneration.

New retail and leisure space replaced the old Camperdown Works jute factory, with Cox’s Stack – the plant’s 282ft chimney – remaining as the dominant symbol of the park.

It’s also one of the things that made the park stand out – quite literally – from all the other retail sites in Dundee.

And for a long time it was THE place to go.

Living the young Dundee dream at the Stack

From young Dundonians having their first dates at the Odeon cinema to clubbers partying the night away at the Venue, the Stack offered something for everyone – me included.

❤️🎳😍 Some brilliant childhood memories were made here for me. I miss this place! #FlashbackFriday 📍 Megabowl

📸 Courtsey of @UoD_Archives_RM pic.twitter.com/jl9k5dEa9N — Dundee Culture (@DundeeCulture) July 15, 2022

The Megabowl was a highlight of my childhood – for the birthday parties, Zapp Zone, Wimpy and, of course, the bowling.

I went there a lot when I was younger, as did many of my friends from school.

It was a great time to be a kid and the Megabowl is still hugely missed among people of my generation.

There were other attractions too. I went to the old Tesco superstore every Saturday to add to my collection of Doctor Who DVDs.

And then things went downhill for the park.

I was gutted when I heard the Megabowl was shutting down and sadder still to see the Stack abandoned over time.

If you go on Google Maps, you can see what it was like during this period.

The buildings are boarded up. There’s a very empty car park and the shutters are down on the old Tesco which had moved to South Road by this point.

Anyone looking at those old images will see that what the park needed was some TLC. And luckily that’s exactly what happened.

The old Stack is back and so are the crowds

Go to the Stack retail park today and you’ll find most of the outlets are filled. There’s a renewed sense of vibrancy about the place.

When I visited for the first time in years there were dozens of parked cars.

Going in and out of the shops I couldn’t help smiling.

It made me so happy to see it full of life again.

And now I’ve got just one wish – bring back the Megabowl.

Dundee is crying out for a new bowling alley.

And I’d love to think we might one day have a place where people like me can make happy memories again.