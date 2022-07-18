ANDREW BATCHELOR: The Stack I remember is back – now what about the Dundee Megabowl?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: The Stack I remember is back – now what about the Dundee Megabowl?

By Andrew Batchelor
July 18 2022, 6.25pm Updated: July 18 2022, 6.40pm
Cox's Stack towers above the Dundee skyline - and the Stack retail park looms large in many people's memories. Shutterstock.
Cox's Stack towers above the Dundee skyline - and the Stack retail park looms large in many people's memories. Shutterstock.

I re-ignited plenty of memories when I posted about the old Odeon cinema and the Megabowl at the Stack leisure park in Dundee last week.

Lots of people got in touch with the Dundee Culture account to remember visits there.

But the place is too important to the life of the city to be consigned to the past.

The Stack turns 30 this year and, after a few lean years, I’m pleased to say it’s thriving again.

Lots of people still swear by it for a great shopping experience, as well as reliving happy memories from years gone by.

When it opened in 1992, the Stack was part of an ambitious plan for Lochee’s regeneration.

New retail and leisure space replaced the old Camperdown Works jute factory, with Cox’s Stack – the plant’s 282ft chimney – remaining as the dominant symbol of the park.

It’s also one of the things that made the park stand out – quite literally – from all the other retail sites in Dundee.

And for a long time it was THE place to go.

Living the young Dundee dream at the Stack

From young Dundonians having their first dates at the Odeon cinema to clubbers partying the night away at the Venue, the Stack offered something for everyone – me included.

The Megabowl was a highlight of my childhood – for the birthday parties, Zapp Zone, Wimpy and, of course, the bowling.

I went there a lot when I was younger, as did many of my friends from school.

It was a great time to be a kid and the Megabowl is still hugely missed among people of my generation.

There were other attractions too. I went to the old Tesco superstore every Saturday to add to my collection of Doctor Who DVDs.

And then things went downhill for the park.

Cinema-goers queue at the old Odean at the Stack retail and leisure centre in 1993. Supplied by Jim Duncan.

I was gutted when I heard the Megabowl was shutting down and sadder still to see the Stack abandoned over time.

If you go on Google Maps, you can see what it was like during this period.

The buildings are boarded up. There’s a very empty car park and the shutters are down on the old Tesco which had moved to South Road by this point.

Anyone looking at those old images will see that what the park needed was some TLC. And luckily that’s exactly what happened.

The old Stack is back and so are the crowds

Go to the Stack retail park today and you’ll find most of the outlets are filled. There’s a renewed sense of vibrancy about the place.

Cox’s Stack towers over workers leaving Camperdown works in 1950.

When I visited for the first time in years there were dozens of parked cars.

Going in and out of the shops I couldn’t help smiling.

It made me so happy to see it full of life again.

And now I’ve got just one wish – bring back the Megabowl.

Dundee is crying out for a new bowling alley.

And I’d love to think we might one day have a place where people like me can make happy memories again.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

