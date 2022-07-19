COURIER OPINION: Is alcohol minimum pricing working for Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Is alcohol minimum pricing working for Scotland?

By The Courier
July 19 2022, 10.17am Updated: July 19 2022, 11.39am
Alcohol minimum pricing in Scotland may not be having the desired effect among those most at risk.
Alcohol minimum pricing in Scotland may not be having the desired effect among those most at risk.

The most unpopular policies can often have the most dramatic results.

Compulsory seatbelts, drink-drive laws and the ban on smoking in public places all had their detractors as they were passing into law.

But few would argue for them to be overturned now their benefits have been proven.

The impact of of minimum pricing for alcohol in Scotland is less clear cut.

A new report suggests the Scottish Government’s flagship health policy may not be having the desired effect.

The study said the alcohol tax was not associated with reduced consumption in younger, more deprived, or heaviest drinking men – those the move was primarily designed to target.

In fact, say experts, consumption among the heaviest drinkers in Scotland has actually increased since the controversial measure was introduced in 2018.

It comes after a study last month revealed problem drinkers had cut back on food and energy so they could continue to buy alcohol.

Previous research found there had been only a minimal impact on alcohol-related crime.

Another study published last year found alcohol sales had fallen by 8% – except in the highest-purchasing, low income homes, where there had been no change in habits.

Who is gaining from alcohol minimum pricing in Scotland?

The intention behind the introduction of alcohol minimum pricing in Scotland is admirable.

The minimum pricing law in Scotland means alcohol cannot be sold for less then 50p per unit. Shutterstock.

Alcohol abuse causes tremendous harm to drinkers, their loved ones and wider society.

It’s the direct cause of death for hundreds of Scots every year and a contributing factor for many more.

It fuels crime and it costs the NHS dearly.

But alcohol is also consumed safely and responsibly by a great many more people, while the drinks industry supports thousands of jobs.

Those who feel unfairly penalised by alcohol minimum pricing might well ask why they are bearing the brunt of a questionable policy, while those who need help most appear to be gaining little from its existence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]