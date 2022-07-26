ROXANNE KERR: Covid means trauma is everyone’s business now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ROXANNE KERR: Covid means trauma is everyone’s business now

By Roxanne Kerr
July 26 2022, 4.00pm
Trauma went from the great unspeakable to the word on everyone's lips during the Covid pandemic. Shutterstock.
Trauma went from the great unspeakable to the word on everyone's lips during the Covid pandemic. Shutterstock.

Before Covid-19, the word trauma was barely discussed in the UK.

It was something that was mentioned only in the hushed corners of the psychiatrist’s office, in underground academic fields, or among the few mental health organisations who felt brave enough to say “yes, this is something that can be tackled”.

The pandemic changed all of that.

Covid catapulted the term trauma into the middle of a worldwide captive audience; exposing it in broad daylight for everyone to see.

Trauma was no longer something that happened to those “few unfortunate souls” who had been “abused as children” or “sent off to war”.

It became something that could happen to everyone.

We are still a long way from reaching the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to openly discussing trauma though.

And it is for the same reason that it was not openly spoken about previously.

Human nature.

Facing up to trauma means accepting dark truths

Talking and listening to people talk about trauma often means exposing ourselves to a world that is abhorrent.

A world in which we must challenge our own fundamental views about right and wrong, fairness and justice.

It can mean exposing ourselves to a world that is perhaps not comfortable or safe.

And that can often flood us with emotions and trigger an internal stress response.

Like any type of stress, how well we deal with it is dictated by the resources available to us at the time and our capacity to rationalise the experience.

If we have the skills, emotional capacity, and awareness to listen and support a person telling us about their trauma, the chances are they will feel validated and supported.

These two things are necessary to healing and recovery.

But this requires a person to accept the dichotomy that the world can be a cruel place, but also a place where we can survive and thrive, in spite of this.

Covid made trauma relatable to everyone

What happens when we are unable to accept these thing or deal with another person’s suffering, however?

What happens when we don’t know what to say as we have never learned adequate communication skills?

And what happens when we have to accept that someone we love or care is hurting? Perhaps because of something we allowed to happen, or something that we couldn’t prevent but feel we should have?

The Covid pandemic forced many of us to confront trauma for the first time.

To prevent our emotions overwhelming us, or our stress response spiralling out of control, our natural instinct is often to deny, avoid or sweep it under the carpet where we don’t have to face these things.

The same reaction occurs in many trauma survivors, as a way to manage what has happened to them.

And who can blame them?

To accept any of this means challenging the very core of our reality. And that can seem like an insurmountable mountain to climb.

Instead of dealing with trauma head-on, it becomes a silent epidemic that spreads like an invisible virus, isolating us and slowly strangling us from the inside.

Covid-19, while still extremely traumatic, was different.

The mental health consequences and trauma that arose from the Covid virus were relatable to everyone and existed on a mass scale.

It didn’t need to, nor could it, hide. Which is why I believe it made the term trauma so popular.

However, many other types of traumatic experiences touch lives on an individual basis. And we must never forget to address this either.

Time to shine a light on trauma

The solution?

As a society, we must not shirk away from the topic because it may seem too difficult or dark.

We need to stop talking about trauma as if it is something in the distance – and instead challenge our perceptions and fears around it.

We need more investment into mental health services that challenge the stigma and are willing to say “yes, this something that can be tackled”.

Trauma has been – and will always be – something that touched the lives of a huge percentage of the population.

It might be a family member, a friend or someone you pass in the street.

It might make an appearance following a typically traumatic event – such as childhood abuse, rape, a car accident or more recently Covid-19.

Or it might be as a result of something that, on the surface, seems insignificant to the untrained eye.

Whatever the reasons, it is something that overwhelms a person’s ability to cope.

And regardless of the guise it takes, healing can only occur if we make the bold move to shine a light on trauma and expose it for what it is.

Roxanne Kerr is chief executive of the Perth-based charity Trauma Healing Together and the organiser of the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival at Perth Concert Hall on August 6-7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]