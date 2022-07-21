LYNNE HOGGAN: Here’s how I’m beating jet lag and the holiday blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Symptoms of jet lag include tiredness and exhaustion, poor sleep quality, difficulty sleeping – and apparently standing in your kitchen at 2am making Horlicks to try to help you nod off.

To anyone who has ever said to me ‘I’m so jet lagged’, I’m sorry if I’ve rolled my eyes and thought ‘yeah, whatever’.

Because it turns out it’s a thing.

We got back from our family holiday in New York on Monday morning and since then I’ve barely had a full night’s sleep.

I keep waking at 2am and it’s starting to get a little bit annoying if I’m being honest.

New York though, what a place.

It’s the city that most definitely never sleeps (and passes that on to anyone who visits).

After a week in Canada with friends, New York was really just a little add on to show the kids things they’d seen on YouTube in real life.

We saw the Statue of Liberty and the Natural History museum. We also did the Big Bus tour to stop the moaning about sore legs for a bit.

And my trip wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Ghostbusters Firehouse – Hook and Ladder building.

Always have something to look forward to

How do you beat the holiday blues though?

It’s always tough getting back. Even more so when we had to leave our good friends in Toronto knowing it may be another wee while before we see them again.

I think you have to keep yourself busy. Sitting around just makes boredom creep in, then lack of enthusiasm for anything hits you like a ton of bricks.

I forced myself to go to the gym to ease myself into exercise again after quite a calorific two weeks.

But let’s face it, the only way to beat the holiday blues is to book another holiday.

Right now that’s maybe not doable with the cost of living crisis hitting us hard.

So I think just having something to look forward to will help.

A wedding, a day trip, visiting family or even just a catch up with an old pal, anything that you can put in your diary to get a little excited about.

I wish I could pick out clothes like Sabrina

It’s going to be a big weekend in Tayside with Rewind Festival making its return to Scone Palace.

Slessor Gardens is also bringing the action this Saturday and Sunday with Simply Red and Paloma Faith performing.

I’m going to be on stage hosting both nights and introducing some fabulous live acts.

If you’re going and would like a wee mention tweet me @lynneontheradio and I’ll give you a shout.

Oh and make sure you wave.

The big dilemma is what do I wear?

I had the pleasure of catching up with Paloma Faith on Pure Radio.

She said she picks some bits from her wardrobe and her stylist picks some stuff and they both decide on what she wears for performing.

If only I had that luxury. Or even better the magic of picking clothes like Sabrina the teenage witch in the mirror.

Life would be a whole lot easier.