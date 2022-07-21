LYNNE HOGGAN: Here’s how I’m beating jet lag and the holiday blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Here’s how I’m beating jet lag and the holiday blues

By Lynne Hoggan
July 21 2022, 4.44pm
Lynne and family on holiday.
Symptoms of jet lag include tiredness and exhaustion, poor sleep quality, difficulty sleeping – and apparently standing in your kitchen at 2am making Horlicks to try to help you nod off.

To anyone who has ever said to me ‘I’m so jet lagged’, I’m sorry if I’ve rolled my eyes and thought ‘yeah, whatever’.

Because it turns out it’s a thing.

We got back from our family holiday in New York on Monday morning and since then I’ve barely had a full night’s sleep.

I keep waking at 2am and it’s starting to get a little bit annoying if I’m being honest.

New York though, what a place.

It’s the city that most definitely never sleeps (and passes that on to anyone who visits).

After a week in Canada with friends, New York was really just a little add on to show the kids things they’d seen on YouTube in real life.

We saw the Statue of Liberty and the Natural History museum. We also did the Big Bus tour to stop the moaning about sore legs for a bit.

Lynne at the Ghostbusters Firehouse.

And my trip wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Ghostbusters Firehouse – Hook and Ladder building.

Always have something to look forward to

How do you beat the holiday blues though?

It’s always tough getting back. Even more so when we had to leave our good friends in Toronto knowing it may be another wee while before we see them again.

I think you have to keep yourself busy. Sitting around just makes boredom creep in, then lack of enthusiasm for anything hits you like a ton of bricks.

I forced myself to go to the gym to ease myself into exercise again after quite a calorific two weeks.

But let’s face it, the only way to beat the holiday blues is to book another holiday.

The Statue of Liberty.

Right now that’s maybe not doable with the cost of living crisis hitting us hard.

So I think just having something to look forward to will help.

A wedding, a day trip, visiting family or even just a catch up with an old pal, anything that you can put in your diary to get a little excited about.

I wish I could pick out clothes like Sabrina

It’s going to be a big weekend in Tayside with Rewind Festival making its return to Scone Palace.

Slessor Gardens is also bringing the action this Saturday and Sunday with Simply Red and Paloma Faith performing.

I’m going to be on stage hosting both nights and introducing some fabulous live acts.

Paloma Faith and Simply Red will perform at Slessor Gardens this weekend.

If you’re going and would like a wee mention tweet me @lynneontheradio and I’ll give you a shout.

Oh and make sure you wave.

The big dilemma is what do I wear?

I had the pleasure of catching up with Paloma Faith on Pure Radio.

She said she picks some bits from her wardrobe and her stylist picks some stuff and they both decide on what she wears for performing.

If only I had that luxury. Or even better the magic of picking clothes like Sabrina the teenage witch in the mirror.

Life would be a whole lot easier.

