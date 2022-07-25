COURIER OPINION: Tracking NHS performance across Tayside and Fife has never been more vital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Tracking NHS performance across Tayside and Fife has never been more vital

By The Courier
July 25 2022, 12.10pm
Ninewells Hospital concourse, Dundee.
Ninewells Hospital concourse, Dundee.

Sometimes it takes seeing a well-known problem from a different angle to truly grasp its seriousness and the urgency of finding a solution.

The crisis facing our NHS is no exception.

That is why we have embarked on our most forensic look ever into the state of play across Courier Country as seen through data on health service performance.

The statistics make for stark reading.

They tell of A&E departments stretched to breaking point, targets missed for MRI scans and other procedures and unacceptable waits for drug and alcohol treatment.

Ambulances outside the A&E at Victoria Hospital in Fife. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

There has long been concern about the level of support available for young people struggling with their mental health in Dundee and wider Tayside.

The figures show Fife has also not been meeting the waiting time target for children and adolescent mental health services.

None of us is unaware of the scale of the challenge we face to maintain the sort of universal health service other countries eye with envy.

Tayside and Fife patients need meaningful data on NHS performance

Many readers will have experienced first hand the growing waits and cancellations that are frustrating at best and potentially fatal at worst.

Others will be feeling it from the other side as members of a workforce as dedicated as it is exhausted and disillusioned.

We will continue to bring you their stories.

And to make sure those with the power to change things never stop being confronted with them.

But each of those individual experiences feeds into a bigger picture of NHS performance.

One that can be pieced together from vast columns of performance data.

We learned in the pandemic just how much readers valued being presented these numbers in a meaningful way.

There is no doubt a well-informed public helped keep policymakers on their toes as we navigated the worst – hopefully – of that particular crisis.

So we are committed to keeping up that pressure as the focus returns fully to the wider decline in standards which, as the graphs illustrate starkly, were only accelerated by Covid pressures, not caused by them.

LESLEY-ANNE KELLY: Why we all deserve to know how our NHS is performing

