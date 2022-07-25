KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Middle-aged Love Island could lure me back in – just leave the kids at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Middle-aged Love Island could lure me back in – just leave the kids at home

By Kirsty Strickland
July 25 2022, 5.13pm Updated: July 25 2022, 5.27pm
A middle-aged Love Island pilot is in the works.
A middle-aged Love Island pilot is in the works.

ITV’s Love Island features a cast of impossibly beautiful twentysomethings.

And the premise of the show is ostensibly that islanders get a chance to find love.

Of course, there are easier ways to meet a romantic partner than subjecting yourself to the scrutiny and vitriol of the viewing public while your every move is beamed out to millions watching at home for weeks at a time.

The far greater draw for contestants is that once they leave the villa – with or without the love of their life – there is a good chance they will make a tidy living from brand endorsement deals.

I used to be a huge fan of the show. I was emotionally invested in the drama and dating-missteps of a group of strangers I’d never met.

But as Love Island became more established – and the hype intensified – the shine wore off.

There were questions about whether the show would continue after the deaths by suicide of two former contestants, as well as host Caroline Flack.

Women’s Aid also compelled to issue a statement after concerns about the behaviour of some of the men on the show.

And in recent years, there has also been criticism of the show for its lack of diversity.

It’s fair to say Love Island producers have a type.

Young and slim, muscley and Instagram-ready. The contestants don’t look like your average group of 20-year-olds.

Which is why I’m intrigued by a new Love Island-style pilot being developed that will feature older contestants looking for love.

Falling in love has no age limit

The working title for the show is ‘My Mum, Your Dad’.

It will involve a group of daters in their 40s and 50s living together and being coupled up by their kids behind the scenes.

I can see the appeal. Life and love doesn’t stop when you hit the ripe old age of 39.

Middle-age isn’t some arbitrary cut-off point where Cupid turns up at your door and issues you with a cease and desist letter forbidding you from engaging in young people activities like flirting and falling in love.

Love Island for the over-40s might still hold plenty of intrigue. Voller Ernst/Siegfried Steinach/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

It’s telling that most of the negative reaction we have seen to reports of the new show have involved sentiments which amount to: ‘’eww, nobody wants to watch old people getting frisky!’’

This is where show producers are missing a trick.

They want to make a bold programme that shows older contestants with life experience and normal bodies finding love.

But instead of a sexy, provocative programme that replicates the original, they’re adding this – frankly, patronising – element of involving children in their parent’s romantic lives.

Why can’t Susan (45) from Liverpool pick her own date, like the young ones on Love Island are trusted to do? Why does she need her Gen X son to work as gatekeeper?

Maybe Susan has a thing for bearded bad boys.

Instead, her son thinks the mild-mannered accountant from Leeds would be a much better fit.

His mum probably hasn’t even THOUGHT about sex since 1999, so physical attraction isn’t that important.

He’s bound to pick a future stepdad on the basis of Lego collection, not how flustered Susan gets by the strong forearms and come-to-bed eyes of Brian The Bearded.

Will middle-aged Love Island have different challenges?

One show insider said that the older contestants would bring ‘’intelligent conversation’’ to the programme and it would be a chance for them to ‘’let their hair down, while they still feel in their prime.’’

Which is a roundabout way of telling viewers to expect crossword marathons, rather than marathon snogging sessions.

One staple of Love Island is that contestants are set challenges. The details change but – spoiler alert – they usually involve lots of free-for-all kissing and gyrating.

Davide and Ekin in a challenge as part of Love Island 2022. Photo: ITV/Shutterstock

Given what we know about middle-aged Love Island so far, I fear that producers will have different plans for the oldies.

Maybe a challenge that involves the men showing how alluring they can be while emptying the dishwasher.

Or a passionate paperwork session as contestants sort out receipts for a tax return.

If they’re lucky, they might get the chance to have a steamy night on the sofa with back-to-back episodes of Murder She Wrote.

Middle-aged people do not need paternalistic intervention to be on a dating show

If you’re going to do something, do it properly.

Middle-aged people were having sex and falling in love long before the Love Island generation.

They’ve seen more and done more – whether or not their kids like to dwell on that fact.

They are more than capable of being the feature of a compelling dating programme without the paternalistic intervention of their sprogs and young television researchers.

So I’ll watch this new programme, on one condition.

The fact that the contestants know what a VHS is and remember life before the internet shouldn’t influence the format.

I’m sure these parents love their children very much but they don’t need to be involved in their dating decisions.

They can scroll through TikTok while the middle-aged daters embark on an exciting quest for love.

But if they young ones do tune in, they might find they actually learn a thing or two about dating and relationships.

Read more from Kirsty Strickland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]