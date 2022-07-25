ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’ve seen Dundee in a whole new light – from the top of a double decker tour bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’ve seen Dundee in a whole new light – from the top of a double decker tour bus

By Andrew Batchelor
July 25 2022, 3.54pm
Andrew all kitted out for the top deck of the Discover Dundee tour bus.

I’d been waiting for the right time to finally board the Discover Dundee tour bus and last week I hit the jackpot.

The open-topped double decker tours were launched at the end of April. But even Scotland’s sunniest city has to deal with the odd stretch of rain, wind and overcast weather.

So with last week’s heatwave bringing blue skies and temperatures hitting up to 29 degrees, my brother and I decided it was the perfect time to experience the new tour bus and explore the city in a whole new way.

At last, an excuse to dig out my Sunny Dundee glasses.

We caught the bus at Discovery Point, along with quite a lot of other people, as you’d expect on a hot, sunny day.

There were a few American tourists, and a local family sitting next to us at one point too. They were all taking photos and smiling and looked really interested to be learning about Dundee through the on-board commentary.

Local touch makes Dundee bus tour special

The V&A Dundee and Discovery provided a great starting point for the journey. And from there we left the Waterfront and headed for the Nethergate, going on to explore parts of the West End, and then the Hilltown.

I liked the idea of mixing Dundee’s tourist attractions with a look at the local, residential side of life.

And the inclusion of the Dundonian dialect by the tour guide was a fantastic touch too.

I also loved the way the commentary acknowledged Dundee’s past, present and future from the three Js – jam, jute and journalism – through to the city’s video game industry and the anticipated Esports arena.

I definitely learned some things I didn’t know before, such as the stories about Janet Keillor who invented Keillor’s marmalade.

It made me look at my home city in a new light, which made for a brilliant experience.

The full journey takes about 50 minutes but you can hop on and off at any point along the way.

We ended the first part of our tour up near the Dundee Law next to the Beanotown sign, where you can enjoy an amazing view of Dundee.

The Beanotown installation is part of Dundee’s Summer (Bash) Streets Festival. Supplied by Ben Hirst.

I was pleased to see the American tourists got off here too and walked up to the summit of the Law to take in the breathtaking panorama of the city.

River crossing made my day

We hopped back on the bus soon afterwards and went back towards the city centre, passing the beautiful McManus Galleries looking bonnie in the glorious weather.

For me though, one of the best parts of the tour which was a fantastic ride over the Tay Road Bridge.

Maybe you’ve never crossed the Tay on an open-topped double decker bus with the breeze in your face on a hot sunny day.

Well I have now and I can tell you it made for a joyous end to my trip.

I would definitely recommend the Discover Dundee tour bus, even if you think you know the city inside out.

Check the weather on the day you’d like to go so you know whether to pack a rain jacket or your Sunny Dundee shades.

And take your phone or camera because the sights are fabulous.

