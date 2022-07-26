COURIER OPINION: Scotland must continue to support Ukrainian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The barbarity of Putin’s war in Ukraine is difficult to comprehend.

The murderous assault which began in the spring continues unabated.

And the numbers killed and maimed by unwarranted Russian aggression rises day by day.

And then there are the displaced and dispossessed.

Those who no longer have a place to call home or a family unit to support and sustain.

Scotland has been strong in its support for Ukraine, with many opening their homes to provide sanctuary to those fleeing terror.

More than 21,000 Scottish-sponsored visas have now been issued to Ukrainian refugees.

But the demand for shelter continues, with three Dundee hotels the latest to do their bit.

Scotland is known internationally for its welcome and its willingness to help others less fortunate.

Long may that remain the case.