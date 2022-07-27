COURIER OPINION: No sympathy for Tayside blogger Graham Phillips – or his Russian propaganda

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those who shout loudest about freedom of speech often need reminding that it does not mean freedom from consequences.

And so it is with Dundee University graduate Graham Phillips, who is hitting out at his inclusion on the UK Government sanctions list as a result of his ‘reporting’ on the Russian war against Ukraine.

The Tayside YouTube blogger is currently free to record and post the kind of footage which has previously earned him medals from the Kremlin.

But that does not mean he can continue to spew out pro-Russian propaganda without facing consequences here.

The former Perth High School pupil now stands accused of supporting and promoting actions and policies which destabilise Ukraine and threaten its sovereignty and independence

It means his assets can be seized by the UK authorities. And it bans UK citizens from receiving payments from or making money available to him.

Graham Phillips can appeal sanctions list inclusion

Phillips is the first UK citizen to be added to the growing Russia sanctions list, alongside Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and several oligarchs.

Under the Sanctions Act individuals and organisations are permitted to request a review of their inclusion on the list, or seek to challenge it in court.

‘Pro-Kremlin’ Tayside YouTuber Graham Phillips added to UK sanctions list https://t.co/T78J9JGXfy — Alasdair Clark (@alasdair_clark) July 26, 2022

That route is open to Phillips, who has previously denied being a pro-Putin agent and who may now want to take this opportunity to prove it.

But if his widely-shared interview with Briton Aiden Aslin, who is facing execution following his capture by Russian forces at Mariupol, is typical of his work, he may decide it is time to accept what he has become.

The Courier was clear that Phillips’ video was “dangerous Russian propaganda” when it emerged in April.

That remains our view today and it is high time he faced the consequences.