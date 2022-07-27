COURIER OPINION: No sympathy for Tayside blogger Graham Phillips – or his Russian propaganda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: No sympathy for Tayside blogger Graham Phillips – or his Russian propaganda

By The Courier
July 27 2022, 10.33am
Graham Phillips has been placed on the UK sanctions list for his 'reporting' from Ukraine. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock.
Graham Phillips has been placed on the UK sanctions list for his 'reporting' from Ukraine. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock.

Those who shout loudest about freedom of speech often need reminding that it does not mean freedom from consequences.

And so it is with Dundee University graduate Graham Phillips, who is hitting out at his inclusion on the UK Government sanctions list as a result of his ‘reporting’ on the Russian war against Ukraine.

The Tayside YouTube blogger is currently free to record and post the kind of footage which has previously earned him medals from the Kremlin.

But that does not mean he can continue to spew out pro-Russian propaganda without facing consequences here.

Graham Phillips is unhappy about his inclusion on the UK sanctions list.

The former Perth High School pupil now stands accused of supporting and promoting actions and policies which destabilise Ukraine and threaten its sovereignty and independence

It means his assets can be seized by the UK authorities. And it bans UK citizens from receiving payments from or making money available to him.

Graham Phillips can appeal sanctions list inclusion

Phillips is the first UK citizen to be added to the growing Russia sanctions list, alongside Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and several oligarchs.

Under the Sanctions Act individuals and organisations are permitted to request a review of their inclusion on the list, or seek to challenge it in court.

That route is open to Phillips, who has previously denied being a pro-Putin agent and who may now want to take this opportunity to prove it.

But if his widely-shared interview with Briton Aiden Aslin, who is facing execution following his capture by Russian forces at Mariupol, is typical of his work, he may decide it is time to accept what he has become.

The Courier was clear that Phillips’ video was “dangerous Russian propaganda” when it emerged in April.

That remains our view today and it is high time he faced the consequences.

COURIER OPINION: Tayside blogger Graham Phillips’ Ukraine videos are dangerous Russian propaganda

