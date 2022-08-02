TRICIA MARWICK: My childhood in Cowdenbeath was blighted with cold – we can’t let another generation suffer that too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TRICIA MARWICK: My childhood in Cowdenbeath was blighted with cold – we can’t let another generation suffer that too

By Tricia Marwick
August 2 2022, 4.36pm Updated: August 2 2022, 4.59pm
Tricia (middle) with her mum and sisters outside their house.
I was born in 1953. For the first four years of my life I lived in a miners’ raw in Cowdenbeath.

It was a terraced block with a coal fire in the living room, a cooker and a sink with a shared outside toilet and wash house.

After that we had a house with a bathroom inside: luxury.

Well not quite. It still had only one source of heating – a coal fire in the living room.

My abiding memory of growing up was of being cold in winter.

All the time.

It was a miserable existence.

There was a coal fire in the living room. No heating elsewhere in the house.

When we had no coal a paraffin heater heated the living room.

The fumes belched out of it while we cooried around whatever source of heating we had.

I recall frequent headaches and my poor mum being terrified we would knock it over.

She told us the horror stories of paraffin heaters setting fire to houses.

Cold homes make for miserable childhoods. Shutterstock.

At night it was so cold we didn’t want to go to bed.

When we did it was with juice bottles filled with hot water and every coat and blanket in the house covering us.

In the morning the frost was inside the windows.

The patterns were very pretty but it was a constant reminder about how cold it actually was.

We would put our clothes under the bed clothes to try to warm them up before getting dressed.

Nothing noble about a childhood blighted by cold

This is not a woe is me story.

As Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Tricia would go on to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

There is nothing noble or uplifting about poverty.

It was disgraceful then, it is disgraceful now.

But we were not alone.

Many people growing up at the same time ( and later) had the same experiences.

I was astonished by the responses to my post on Twitter.

People from the length and breadth of the UK have responded saying that their childhoods were similarly blighted by cold.

It was soul destroying.

We all had frequent colds, coughs and chest infections.

Thank goodness for the NHS which was introduced just a few short years before I was born.

Energy prices mean another generation will suffer

I remember vowing that when I grew up that I would never be that cold again.

Tricia and her family were among the early residents of Glenrothes new town.

I never have been.

We got married in 1975, got a Glenrothes Development Corporation house with central heating.

My children never grew up without central heating.

They could watch TV have friends around to play music and do homework in their own warm bedrooms.

All this was unthinkable when I was growing up.

I look on now with horror at the news that energy prices this winter are going to force so many to switch off their central heating and endure the hardships and misery of the winters that me and my generation suffered 60 years ago.

This cannot be right.

Surely, my generation are not going to have to again suffer what they did growing up.

And surely we are not going to have another generation of children whose lives will be blighted because their parents cannot afford to heat their house.

Tricia Marwick is a former Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, who served as MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes from 1999-2016.

[[title]]