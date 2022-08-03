COURIER OPINION: St Andrews Botanic Garden is a net zero trailblazer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pledging to transition Scotland’s carbon-intensive economy to net zero emissions is an easy thing to say.

But actually making that transformational change in reality is much harder.

The team at St Andrews Botanic Garden know that all too well.

This 18-acre oasis in the heart of suburbia is a valued asset to the local community.

It draws wildlife and nature lovers from all around to enjoy its mix of mature trees, orchards and flower beds.

And the garden, which is described as a living research and conservation experiment, has now reached net zero.

Leaders there have already closed 10 glasshouses, formerly housing nationally significant plant collections.

Their aim now is to focus on under-threat habitats in Fife instead.

They will close other glasshouses next year as part of a radical reimagining that has reduced energy consumption by 98% in two years.

It has become an exemplar of good practice and a project from which others can learn.

We shall watch with interest and trust others will too