COURIER OPINION: We all have a duty to call out domestic abuse

Perthshire estate worker Kevin McLaren is exactly where he should be: behind bars.

His appalling treatment of two ex-girlfriends, as narrated to his trial at Perth Sheriff Court, can only be described as inhumane.

It is absolutely right he has been severely punished for his crimes and we hope his victims can now start to rebuild their lives free from fear.

But the difficult truth is that the type of psychological and physical abuse which the court was told of is not all that unusual in Scotland.

Domestic circumstances – especially where children are involved – can leave victims suffering in silence for years on end.

Breaking that cycle of abuse must continue to be a priority for lawmakers and enforcers.

But there is also an onus on every member of society to call it out whenever and wherever it occurs.

No level of abuse is ever acceptable.