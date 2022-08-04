COURIER OPINION: We all have a duty to call out domestic abuse By The Courier August 4 2022, 12.26pm 0 Psychological and physical abuse is all too common in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Perthshire estate worker Kevin McLaren is exactly where he should be: behind bars. His appalling treatment of two ex-girlfriends, as narrated to his trial at Perth Sheriff Court, can only be described as inhumane. It is absolutely right he has been severely punished for his crimes and we hope his victims can now start to rebuild their lives free from fear. But the difficult truth is that the type of psychological and physical abuse which the court was told of is not all that unusual in Scotland. No level of abuse is acceptable. Photo: Shutterstock Domestic circumstances – especially where children are involved – can leave victims suffering in silence for years on end. Breaking that cycle of abuse must continue to be a priority for lawmakers and enforcers. But there is also an onus on every member of society to call it out whenever and wherever it occurs. No level of abuse is ever acceptable. Jail for ‘demon’ Perthshire boyfriend who attacked partners and threw cat against wall Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier GRAHAM GOULDEN: Abuse and discrimination goes beyond Cricket Scotland – and we can all do more to help Jail for ‘demon’ Perthshire boyfriend who attacked partners and threw cat against wall COURIER OPINION: Perthshire man Colin Craig’s story of survival shows why mental health support is vital COURIER OPINION: No sympathy for Tayside blogger Graham Phillips – or his Russian propaganda