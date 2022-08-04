ALISTAIR HEATHER: From politics to our language – social media bots are re-shaping Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: From politics to our language – social media bots are re-shaping Scotland

By Alistair Heather
August 4 2022, 4.55pm Updated: August 4 2022, 5.49pm
Speak up about language or politics in Scotland and you may find yourself on the receiving end of the social media bots.
A few good pals of mine have been getting targeted online by barrages of seemingly dodgy accounts.

These accounts all feel a bit ‘fake’. Very one-note and angry.

Lots of these toxic accounts, across Twitter and Facebook in particular, seem to focus their energies tearing into Scottish issues like the upcoming referendum, the Scots language, and SNP and Tory parties.

And since many of us rely on social media for our news and much of our social interaction, it’s worth the occasional health check, to see how far we can trust what we’re seeing.

I have good news and bad news.

The good news is that the big state actors, your Russias, your UK governments, seem less able to wield social feeds like weapons of war than you might have feared.

The bad news is that influential organisations are still operating massive armies of weaponised accounts online.

And that they are harder to spot than ever.

I got on this scent after Billy Kay, Iona Fyfe and Len Pennie all got dog’s abuse online for speaking in Scots.

Billy’s in particular was an interesting case.

He gave a “time for reflection” at Holyrood.

These are brief addresses that our MSPs hear at the start of the work day on Wednesdays.

But he did it in and on Scots, and was set upon rabidly.

A democratic discussion became a social division

It reminded me of 2016, when the Brexit referendum was very heavily influenced by bot activity online, particularly on Facebook and Twitter.

According to a piece published in the Royal Economic Society, social bots were fired up around live events, and would try to amplify extreme voices.

This amplification of the fringe characters the Brexit debate and drove the two sides further apart.

It caused a democratic discussion to become a social division.

Brexit was a victory for Nigel Farage. AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias.

And the scars of that live on yet.

Folk got too overly trenchant in their Brexit views, and now cannot hear different.

So the two-party system in England is forced to sink along with this self-sabotage Brexit, regardless of what government gets in.

What is a bot?

By generally accepted definitions, a social bot is an at least partially automated account online.

These are accounts controlled by software rather than directly by a human.

And there’s absolutely tonnes of them.

Maybe up to 20% of all accounts on social media are at least partly software-operated.

Twitter logo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

And when they act in concert, they can completely obscure the reality of live events.

Researchers have estimated that 70% of tweets around stock market spikes in 2019 were bots.

So when journalists, politicians, or the likes of me and you hear about some crisis event, and nip online to see what’s going on, there’s an extremely high chance that our initial impressions of the breaking news are being curated by bots.

We conflate popularity with legitimacy

So, is it these bot armies that were for some reason taking on Billy, and my other Scots language amigos?

It seems not. There’s other dirty work at play here.

In the social media age, we’re prone to conflating popularity with legitimacy.

Scots singer Iona Fyfe has been targeted by trolls. Alan Richardson.

If you say something online and it gains enough traction, there’s a good chance a lot of people will take you seriously.

Italian politicians were found to be weaponising this effect in elections.

They were buying thousands of fake followers and boosting all of their statements online by paying for likes and shares and engagements.

This gave the reporters and commentators covering the election the impression that these politicians were getting great support from the population.

Think about what happens here.

You see a post that says “I cannae stand Nicola Sturgeon. She a right wee nippy sweetie”. It has no interaction and is from an anonymous account with few followers. So, you subconsciously log it as a loser opinion.

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

If the same Facebook post, or tweet has a hundred and fifty likes, cry reacts or hearts on Facebook, or a hundred retweets on Twitter you think “ken what, that’s a popular thought. People in my wider social sphere think it’s true enough.”

That thought is in your head.

How easy is this to do?

And so, my dear readers, I did a quick experiment.

I had a wee trawl through our local social media feeds, and found an unloved post from a derelict twitter account from seven years ago.

I then went to a website called Social Wick and bought 50 retweets for the tweet.

It cost me 72 pence. If I was being more sophisticated, I would’ve bought maybe 73 retweets and 850 likes, so it looks more organic and natural.

50 retweets cost me 72 pence.

But it was that simple. And people who wish to seem like they are thought leaders can effortlessly boost their own numbers like this.

Perhaps that is what was happening to Billy and others.

A handful of real people who have become radicalised to some niche political or social ideology can each run perhaps a dozen accounts each.

They can all interact together, they can orchestrate attacks, and they can share one-another’s’ opinions.

Add to that some cheaply-bought shares, followers and interactions and suddenly you can create the facade of a popular opinion.

Take online information with two pinches of salt

These little nodes of extreme opinion now exist all across the internet.

They are not state controlled, nor are they truly fully automated.

But by being canny and clever with how they carry on online, they can easily deceive us into thinking that their fringe opinions represent a meaningful chunk of our society.

This simulacrum of reality from social media is most dangerous to opinion formers, reporters and journalists, who pick up these fringe opinions and legitimise them by reproducing them in papers of record, in radio and television broadcasts.

For the likes of us, all we can do is be careful and be savvy.

Anything you see online, take with two pinches of salt.

Try not to tumble into any extreme little online groups.

And if these little hate groups ever come for you, remember; they are a Potemkin lynch mob, not a real thing.

