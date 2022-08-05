COURIER OPINION: Tayside is being overcharged for electricity – our system needs rewiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Tayside is being overcharged for electricity – our system needs rewiring

By The Courier
August 5 2022, 11.32am
Energy prices are on the rise.
Energy prices are on the rise.

To call Britain’s electricity pricing scheme “complex” would be a vast understatement.

The patchwork of payments and charges, benefit schemes and providers, appears baffling.

Over the past week, we have exposed some of the distortions and flaws at the heart of the regime.

We showed how consumers have been overcharged for years and we have heard renewed calls for a complete reset.

But it is not just the north of Scotland, including Tayside, that gets a bad deal.

It now appears the whole of Britain is not getting value for money.

Consumers in north Scotland are paying as much as 40% more for electricity. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

As it stands, Britain is divided into 14 regions when it comes to electricity distribution.

But is it fair for customers in one area to pay more than their neighbours?

For those living in northern Scotland, routinely hit with bills 40% above the UK average, the answer to that question is a resounding no.

To date, those in power have completely failed to show the guts needed to find a solution.

In the past, they no doubt feared the heat they would get from other regions who would be told to pay a bit more in order to give a fair deal to Scots.

The system needs rewiring

Now, bills are rocketing for everyone, causing real suffering across the country.

In an alarming forecast for the months ahead, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey yesterday said the UK was heading for a recession that could last throughout 2023.

He blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the big increases in energy prices and predicted domestic energy bills on average to rise to £3,500 this October.

Surely this cost-of-living crisis will give our politicians the jolt they need to take action on the broken energy market.

It is not enough just to turn the switch off and on again.

The system needs a total rewiring.

EXCLUSIVE: Tayside consumers have been overcharged for electricity for years

