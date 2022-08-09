REBECCA BAIRD: Why Olivia Newton-John’s death gives me hope for humanity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Why Olivia Newton-John’s death gives me hope for humanity

By Rebecca Baird
August 9 2022, 3.40pm Updated: August 9 2022, 5.12pm
Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

I quite like it when famous people die.

I know, I know – it’s a terrible thing to say. But I do.

It’s never nice when someone dies, unless that someone is a right baddie. And even then, someone else probably still loved them, so it’s still a bit of shame.

The human problem of dying is, in general, quite a bummer.

But we all have to do it some time.

And when someone like Olivia Newton-John dies, someone who lit up screens and faces big and small for five decades, well… I quite like it.

I like the immediate, sincere-but-short-lived outpouring of grief.

The blooming of flowers on pavements for someone very few of us actually knew, but in the moment, have all remembered we loved.

I like that the love is usually true, even if the communal heartbreak is often over-egged a bit.

I like learning about her life, and reading the cloyingly poignant, well-crafted social media posts.

The flurry of old photos, the way everyone, absolutely everyone has listened to Hopelessly Devoted To You today.

The way the lyrics capture how her fans feel, and that makes the sentimental sadness even sweeter.

I like that this death has the ability to cannibalise nostalgia into current culture.

Give it a couple of days and I bet you a fiver all the TikTok lassies are wearing hair ribbons or black leather pants, lipsyncing to You’re The One That I Want.

I bet that the trend of Good Sandy vs Bad Sandy goes viral tonight.

And I bet it’ll be great fun.

Tell me more, tell me more…

Most of all, I like that the first day after a star as shiny as Newton-John dies, we get to relive all their brightest moments with the comforting certainty that they can now never be tainted by something the person might do or say in the future.

Maybe I’m just cynical, but when a star (especially a woman) has burned as brightly as Olivia did early on in her career, there is often a sense of expectancy that they will fall, spectacularly, from grace.

So many people (and livelihoods) thrive on the downfall of people who are placed on a pedestal, often by the very same publications that will ruthlessly tear them from it later. They’ll wait for it, and cash in big when it comes.

Famous people can’t stop being famous, so the only options are to become infamously bad, or die while you’re still famously good.

Olivia Newton-John may have changed to Bad Sandy in Grease, but in real life, she managed to stay a golden girl.

And when someone manages the latter for five whole decades, the way Olivia Newton-John has, there’s a little bit of relief among their fandom.

She’s done it, I thought to myself when I saw the news. She’s won at the fame game. She has died beloved. 

Set your heart on Sandy

Because unlike with living celebrities, there’s no need to interrogate the just-dead icon; no reason to hold them to account or question their motives, or begrudge them their riches.

They’re dead. We’re alive.

Now we can love them without reservations.

In the case of Newton-John, that’s especially joyous, because she is especially easy to love, and hard to dislike (though no doubt by tomorrow, she’ll be overrated).

Olivia Newton-John in 2006 with Grease co-star John Travolta. AP.

But for today, with that winning smile, Aussie charm, and all the girly, gut-busting adoration that comes with playing Grease’s Sandy, she’s a perfect person for the world to mourn together.

And mourning together we are – which, in an era of constant, unrelenting divisiveness, is no small feat.

We go together

Watching someone’s legacy take shape in real time is moving, and fascinating.

Olivia Newton-John is currently the top trending hashtag on Twitter, and for once, everything under it is nice.

To her fellow famous folk, she was a mentor, a colleague, a friend.

For many cancer patients, she was a symbol of hope, due to her work as an advocate for breast cancer research and treatment.

Gregg Donovan, former ambassador of Beverly Hills Fans, honours actor Olivia Newton-John with flowers on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

To me, she was Sandy – the star of my mum’s favourite movie, a constant reference point in the lore of our small family evenings spent singing along.

A voice, a beauty, a style icon, an inspiration, a smiling sufferer – she was, like all true stars, whatever her fans needed her to be. Now, they can hold her as that forever.

It’s no wonder that such people often inspire an intoxicating, ardent sense of devotion in their fans.

People who are openly drawn to celebrity culture get a lot of flack for engaging in ‘parasocial relationships‘ (where Person A feels they know Person B intimately, and Person B doesn’t know Person A exists).

We do it with sportspeople, musicians, actors, artists, writers and comedians. Some people feel strong parasocial connections with politicians or religious leaders.

You could even argue that religion itself is a parasocial relationship with a deity, if you wanted to.

And some folk see such relationships as pointless, unhealthy, or even a bit pathetic.

But I think there’s something really beautiful about taking someone’s work so deeply into your heart that you take the person themselves with it.

That even though you’ve never met, when that person dies, your world stops for just a moment.

To me, that kind of devotion doesn’t feel hopeless at all. In fact, I think it’s one of the most hopeful things in the world.

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John.

Read more from Rebecca Baird

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]