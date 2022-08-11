COURIER OPINION: Sympathy for Dundee and Angus bin strikers – but where’s the cash to meet their demands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Sympathy for Dundee and Angus bin strikers – but where’s the cash to meet their demands?

By The Courier
August 11 2022, 11.28am
Bin collectors in Dundee and Angus are set to strike over a 2% pay offer. It's hard not to sympathise but where will councils find the money?
The ripples from the cost of living crisis are growing into waves.

Almost everywhere you turn there is industrial unrest over pay.

The latest involves bin workers in Dundee and Angus who will down tools for a week later this month in their ongoing battle for more money.

Their tactics appear to be to cause a stink with their paymasters by making a stink on the streets.

That might not be palatable to those left with waste piling up outside their homes or in public spaces.

Overflowing bin in Charleston. Photo: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

But it is hard not to sympathise with any group of workers who are trying to stave off the malign effects of spiralling living costs with a 2% pay offer.

That amounts to the proverbial drop in the ocean when households are facing energy costs that could push through the £4,000 barrier annually by the turn of the year and food bills that have gone through the roof.

But waste workers are far from alone in seeking better pay and there’s no bottomless pot of money available to local authorities to distribute.

Refuse workers from Angus Council went on strike over working hours in 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.

A fair settlement would require a fresh – and substantial – injection of cash from central government.

But with UK politics in limbo, it is far from clear if there is the appetite or funding for a meaningful intervention.

Meantime, thousands are being dragged into financial – and emotional – distress.

It is a bleak time and the outlook, sadly, is no sunnier for many.

Dundee and Angus bin workers announce week-long strike over pay

