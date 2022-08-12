COURIER OPINION: Sturgeon Forfar visit spelled out need for urgency on cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus mum Leanne Prophet has five young mouths to feed.

This has become an increasingly hard task in recent months and her gratitude for the breakfast club at Forfar Lowson Memorial Church is clear.

She describes it, without hyperbole, as being a lifeline for her and her family.

Stephanie Orr, a mum of three with a youngest at six months, is also feeling the pinch and is facing the prospect of an early return to work as the cost of living spirals and domestic energy bills soar.

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon has today agreed urgent actions to tackle the cost crisis. The Scottish Government's Resilience Committee will meet weekly from now on to track progress. Find out more: https://t.co/3uYxQjZIA5 pic.twitter.com/UvSjeJ4jhR — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 11, 2022

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon was in Forfar to hear directly from ordinary families about their situations.

Despite the children’s smiling faces in the hubbub around her, there was no disguising just how bleak the message was.

And the first minister herself was not for pulling punches.

She is predicting this winter – in which thousands will face hardship – some, in the most challenging of circumstances, will die.

Robust action must be forthcoming to prevent such a calamity.

This is a time for politicians to show their worth by helping people before it is too late.