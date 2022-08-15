CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak – now when will you start taking our poverty seriously?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak – now when will you start taking our poverty seriously?

By Chris Birt
August 15 2022, 3.00pm
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to come to Perth in a bid to win over Conservative voters.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to come to Perth in a bid to win over Conservative voters.

On 16 August the candidates for Prime Minister’s tour of Conservative Party members arrives in Perth for a hustings.

If Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are lucky they’ll take the a chance to see a bit of Perth and Kinross while they’re here; take in the scenery, the bustling towns and the amazing produce.

Many people think of this area, where I live too, as a prosperous place with a brilliant quality of life.

Obviously for many that’s true but for far too many it is not.

Look carefully and you would see that in this area one in five children live in poverty.

That’s around 5,000 children, equivalent to the population of Scone.

This rate had been steadily rising prior to the pandemic and mainly fell in the most recent figures because of the £20 uplift to universal credit during the pandemic.

A lifeline that was cut in late 2021 by the Government that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were part of.

And immediate warning signs are flashing all over the area.

Government decisions played a role in the cost of living crisis

Broke Not Broken, a foodbank in Kinross, provided 32 food parcels in May 2019.

By May 2021 this had risen to 82. By May 2022 it was 185.

A near six times increase.

And the more than doubling between 2021 and 2022 reflects the massive cut to universal credit in late 2021.

Annie McCormack and and Susan Mitchell from Broke Not Broken in Kinross. The charity saw a 1000% increase in foodbank use between May 2019 and May 2020. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

It’s also worth noting that this is in May, before the impacts of the spikes in energy prices will have been felt and when heating costs should be lower.

Like the council area as a whole, Kinross is on average less deprived than the average community in Scotland.

Yet it has seen a near six-fold increase in what is euphemistically called “emergency food provision”, more simply, hunger.

These candidates for Prime Minister need to recognise that UK Government decisions have played a role in this.

The withering of the social security system over the last decade has brought the cost of living crisis screaming into households across the UK, including here.

And as a minimum they need to double the support available to low income households facing terrifying jumps in electricity and heating bills.

But it isn’t just the responsibility of national politicians to tackle poverty in their area.

Those in power must prioritise this crisis

Councils can, and must, play a vital role in driving down poverty in their area.

Ensuring that childcare provision unlocks work for more parents.

Making sure communities are connected through great public transport.

Supplying affordable housing.

Providing accessible and responsive care services and nurturing thriving local communities.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate. Photo: Jonathon Hordle/ITV

They can also do much more to support and coordinate with the third sector who are often best placed to understand our communities and the people that live in them.

Almost every politician in the country – from the Council Chamber in Perth to the Commons in London – thinks we could, and should, have a stronger economy where more people can thrive.

But that won’t come about by ignoring the reality that many people in our communities face.

In a country, and community, as wealthy as ours it cannot be right that people are hungry and face being cold over the winter.

If fixing that isn’t the most important job of our new Prime Minister, or indeed the council and Scottish Government, I don’t know what is.

Chris Birt is Associate Director for Scotland at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

CHRIS BIRT: Rishi Sunak fears looking ‘silly’ – so why is his government’s cost of living response so farcical?

