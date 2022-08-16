STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women’s football and Graeme Souness’ ‘man’s game’ comment isn’t helpful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women’s football and Graeme Souness’ ‘man’s game’ comment isn’t helpful

By Steven Lawther
August 16 2022, 2.34pm Updated: August 16 2022, 3.01pm
Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.

When Graeme Souness commented that it was “a man’s game all of a sudden, again” after the heated 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham at the weekend, it was perhaps inevitable that the use of such a gender-loaded phrase would draw comment.

Souness would later claim he had only been referring to the physicality of the match.

But the comment caused fellow panellist Karen Carney to shift uncomfortably in her seat and Sky presenter Dave Jones to instantly remind viewers that “it’s also a women’s game as well”.

The reverberation didn’t take long to arrive.

Tweets criticising his language were posted by several high-profile female footballers, including current England internationals.

This was followed by hundreds of responses, mostly from males, defending Souness and insisting he’d simply been commenting on a match between two men’s sides.

Debate around the use of language in football is not new.

During the recent Women’s European Championships, a campaign to get fans thinking about the language they use around the game was launched under the banner of, “I am the 12th woman”.

The aim to challenge conventional thinking and invite a conversation about bias and inequality that persists across football culture.

A separate call was made from sponsor Volkswagen under the hashtag #notwomensfootball.

The implication being that adding the label of ‘women’ rather than simply calling it football, results in the impression that a game played by females is somehow not proper or real.

Souness’ words were careless

These campaigns are important. Words have power and can shape how we think about every aspect of our game and those playing it.

England’s Lionesses celebrate their victory of the UEFA Womens Euro. Photo: Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock

Personally, I don’t believe that Graeme Souness was implying that football should exclusively be a game for males.

Yet, I still believe that his words were careless and ill-advised.

Language like this can be misinterpreted, misconstrued, and misappropriated by those wishing to demean and ridicule the notion of women playing football.

A cursory look at the commentary from those defending Souness highlights this.

‘We have men’s football and women’s football, they are not the same,’ said one supporter.

‘It’s not even close to the same game,’ says another.

Another responded to Beth England’s critical tweet stating that she “didn’t understand football”.

Yes, that is the same Beth England who less than a fortnight ago lifted the European Championship trophy at Wembley Stadium for her country.

Talk of a ‘man’s game’ is not helpful

These opinions are not new.

They are fuelled by the same hostility that banned women playing the game for 50 years.

And they still need to be challenged at every turn.

Football is football, regardless of who is playing it.

Thankfully, increasing numbers of people understand this as woman and girls are afforded more opportunities to play and demonstrate their ability.

But we are not there yet, and how we speak about the game remains important.

Talk of a ‘man’s game,’ regardless of any context, is not helpful.

Words matter.

They have the potential to either reinforce existing prejudice or advance equality.

We don’t have to be perfect, but we can all be better.

Steven Lawther is a Raith Rovers season ticket holder and Scotland fan. He is the author of ‘Arrival – How Scotland’s Women took their place on the world stage and inspired a generation.’

STEVEN LAWTHER: Women’s Euro 2022 has finally given me an England team I can support

