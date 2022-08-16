COURIER OPINION: Truss and Sunak’s Perth showdown must address this grim cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish leg of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s extended job interview takes place today.

The prime ministerial candidates will take part in a set-piece hustings in Perth Concert Hall.

What their latest showdown won’t be short of is words.

But there is a great difference between political point-scoring and radical, lifesaving action.

Whoever becomes the next resident of 10 Downing Street will not have the luxury of time to settle into the role and find their feet.

They will have to hit the ground running with a credible and costed plan to help thousands of ordinary families through this winter.

People who, as massively-inflated energy bills drop on their doormats, are being forced to consider every single move they make.

Do they need to put that light on?

Do they need to heat that room?

Can they cut back on their groceries spend?

These may not be decisions that either Liz or Rishi ever have to make in their lives.

But they absolutely need to understand that for tens of thousands of people up and down the country, it is the reality of life in this grim economic cycle.

Our new prime minister must tackle the cost of living crisis

The Perth event tonight will be the candidates’ opportunity to convince Scottish voters that they have a plan to ease the pressure of the cost-of-living of crisis on them.

Platitudes simply will not cut it while people are freezing in their own homes and worrying about putting a square meal on the table.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has predicted some Scots will die this winter from the impact of increased poverty.

1/ The cost of living crisis is worsening by the day. Food, energy & housing costs are soaring & destitution is a stark prospect for many. @scotgov will do everything we can & I will convene our Resilience Committee this week, but the key powers/resources are held by the UK govt — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 8, 2022

Sadly, it is that stark.

Our prime ministerial candidates want to lead this country.

If calamity is to be avoided, then they must get on the front foot and show they have the capacity to lead.