LYNNE HOGGAN: Do I really want to cancel my subscription? I don’t even remember starting it in the first place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Do I really want to cancel my subscription? I don’t even remember starting it in the first place

By Lynne Hoggan
August 18 2022, 4.32pm Updated: August 18 2022, 6.10pm
Add up your subscriptions over a year and all these small amounts can make a big dent in your bank balance.
Add up your subscriptions over a year and all these small amounts can make a big dent in your bank balance.

You don’t need me to tell you the cost of living is rising and everything is becoming more expensive.

So it’s probably a good time to have a proper look into our bank accounts and make sure we aren’t spending money on unnecessary things every month.

You know? Like all those subscription services that seemed like a good idea at the time?

This week I came back from work to find a Hello Fresh box at my door.

Oops. I had forgotten to skip a delivery.

I often do.

Now and again I’ll get one of the meal kits as a treat but I definitely don’t need one every week.

And as much as I love the convenience it should probably be called Hello Dishes. Because any stir fry that involves five bowls, three pots, a frying pan and two plates is obviously going to leave you with a massive pile of washing up at the end.

In fact, for all the money I spend on it, the box should really include someone to do the dishes for me.

Cancelling is often forgotten

Forgetting to cancel a subscription after the first ‘free’ month is easily done though.

And companies know that.

They’re the same companies who make it so difficult and time consuming for us to cancel.

Often you’ll be hit with ‘Why do you want to cancel?’.

Then once you give an answer, you’ll be asked ‘Are you sure you want to cancel?’

Oh hello again Hello Fresh. Photo: Shutterstock

Yes, I am sure I’m sure. Now please just cancel it and stop taking my money thank very much.

Of course nobody is forcing us to sign up for these things in the first place.

We fall into the trap of getting a discount or a great deal for the first month or three.

But then we end up keeping it for longer than we want, promising ourselves ‘I’ll cancel it tomorrow’ when tomorrow never comes.

Sometimes your subscriptions come as a surprise

Some subscriptions are useful. But I recently checked my phone and wondered how I’d managed to sign up to quite a few of the things on there.

To be honest I didn’t even know I was paying for them. But there they were. Apps on my phone charging me £6.99 per month for things I didn’t need.

One in particular was a photo editing tool I’ve only used a handful of times.

Subscriptions easily rack up. Photo: Shutterstock

Between my music subscription, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hello Fresh, milk, DJ software, all those apps on my phone and a random BEER subscription my hubby has signed up for, the monthly cost isn’t long in totting up.

In the grand scheme of things, £6.99 a month isn’t that expensive. But add it up over a year and all these small amounts can make a big dent in your bank balance.

Yes some of them are fun. And it’s quite exciting having stuff delivered to your door on a weekly or monthly basis.

But do you really need to be spending that money?

And do you even actually realise you are paying for them?

If the answer’s ‘no’, it’s probably something you can live without and maybe now is the time to take control.

LYNNE HOGGAN: Kevin took his own life – I can’t help him now but I can try to help someone else

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant and BBC Scotland editor James Cook both found themselves the target of abuse this week.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse
0
Alistair and a fellow Dundee United fan in the crowd for last week's 7-o defeat in Europe.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee United in Europe gave me a minter for the ages -…
0
Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak took part in an hustings event.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hustings intimidation shows why many dread a second Scottish independence referendum
3
Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.
KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women in…
4
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
1
Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
LEAH STALKER: I don't care if Tayside's period dignity officer is a man, he…
0
Wullie and Pipe Major Steven from Coal urn IOR Pipe Band.
MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul - and delivered a Dundee…
0
Jason Grant, left, has been appointed period dignity officer for Tayside. Ewan Gurr says it's no job for a man.
EWAN GURR: I helped campaign for period dignity in Dundee - it's time for…
0
Jobs for the boys? The decision to appoint Jason Grant, left, as Tayside's first period dignity officer has sparked a backlash.
Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head…
1
Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…