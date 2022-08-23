MARTEL MAXWELL: Bin strike spoiled our Edinburgh visit – can Dundee avoid the chaos?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Bin strike spoiled our Edinburgh visit – can Dundee avoid the chaos?

By Martel Maxwell
August 23 2022, 12.48pm Updated: August 23 2022, 1.37pm
The Edinburgh bin strike took the shine off a day out from Dundee.
The Edinburgh bin strike took the shine off a day out from Dundee.

“Come on boys,” I said the other day. “Let’s jump on a train and go to Edinburgh.”

I felt giddy with the sense of last minute-ness. To heck with the booking, the planning and the five bags of snacks and spare clothes. The Edinburgh Fringe is almost over for another year and it would be a great experience.

The boys were wild with anticipation by the time we left Dundee Railway Station a couple of hours later.

I gave up asking them to be quiet and giving them “the look” when a lady told me to relax – they were just being boys and it was nice to see such childlike excitement.

As our train rolled in, we bounced onto the streets of Edinburgh and gazed at the majesty of the castle.

Then we turned our eyes towards the pavements.

The roads were flowing with litter.

The bins were bursting.

The kerbs were strewn with a weeks’ worth of plastic bottles, takeaway boxes, half-eaten burgers.

You name it, the streets had it.

I had read about bin strikes but nothing could have prepared us for this.

Will Edinburgh bin strike spread to Dundee?

Other visitors have been landing in our capital from across the world for the crème de la crème of festivals.

Many will have been saving for years to attend. Others waiting until restrictions finally allow them to visit.

Great excitement as the train leaves Dundee – but the Edinburgh bin strike wiped the smiles off the boys’ faces.

They have been greeted with a national embarrassment.

One Canadian man told me his family couldn’t get over the sight of this new Edinburgh.

He had last visited a decade ago and he didn’t know if he’d return again.

The strike is about wages and it’s not just an issue for the capital.

Cosla, the umbrella body for local councils, has upped its pay offer from 3.5% to 5%.

But if it can’t reach an agreement with unions, the industrial action will spread elsewhere, including Tayside.

Rubbish piles up as the Edinburgh enters its fourth day – how long until Dundee looks like this? Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Edinburgh strike only started last week and it is due to last until August 30 – the day after the end of the end of the city’s International and Fringe Festivals.

By then, experts warn the city is facing an infestation of rats.

Chaos took the shine off our day

Many aspects of our day out were great.

Mr Bubble is a family-friendly sell out every year for a reason.

A brilliant rapper dressed as a banana asked the boys to be part of his street act.

But the place felt filthy, with remnants of days’ worth of night-time partying and leftover lunches.

Martel’s boys get in on the act.

And as we made our way back to Waverley, Monty said: “I’ve had a good time, but I can’t wait to get home.”

“I know,” said Chester.

“Dundee’s really clean. I miss Dundee.”

I didn’t have the heart to tell them strikes are planned for all over Scotland. And Dundee is no exception.

Can people’s passion for Dundee halt spread of Edinburgh bin strike?

No one relishes the feeling that their city is being used as a pawn. Not least during a cost of living crisis.

While some workers are battling for wage rises, others are being laid off.

There are people in Dundee worrying that they’ll have to use a food bank for the first time when winter kicks in and they can’t afford to heat their home.

But with industrial action by refuse workers due to start in Dundee on Wednesday, the City Council has asked residents to “prepare” for chaos.

There’s a possibility that no bins will be collected for a week.

Grey, blue, burgundy and food waste cans might be left to fill and overflow.

And people who pay an optional £40 a year for the collection of garden waste brown bins will also find their service is suspended.

Bin workers in Dundee.

We have brilliant refuse workers who keep Dundee clean, day in day out.

None of them will take pleasure in doing anything to tarnish our city.

And thankfully, unlike Edinburgh, we don’t have the pressure of thousands of visitors on the streets at the time of a strike.

But we do have a pride in our city that rivals anywhere else.

And I won’t be alone in hoping that passion will inspire those with the power to prevent a repeat of the chaos in Edinburgh.

There’s still time to spare the people of Dundee from suffering the same punishment.

MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul – and delivered a Dundee win

