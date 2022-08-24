KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn’t politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn’t a woman?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn’t politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn’t a woman?

By Kezia Dugdale
August 24 2022, 4.28pm Updated: August 26 2022, 4.53pm
Finland PM Sanna Marin
Finland PM Sanna Marin is at the centre of a media storm after a leaked video showed her dancing with friends. Roni Rekomaa/Shutterstock.

I think if I had been elected to the top elected office in my country aged 33 (and in fairness, I did try), I would want to let off some steam in my own way on my own terms from time to time.

Especially, if like Sanna Marin – the Prime Minister of Finland, I led a coalition government of not one but five different parties.

There’s much to admire about Scandinavian politics and their different way of doing things.

By using systems of proportional representation they are far more likely to produce electoral results which force political parties to work together.

The product of that work tends to be policies which appeal to a much broader spectrum of the electorate.

And their politicians are also far more likely to be women, from all ages and walks of life.

Sanna Marin, who is now 36 going on 37, is a product of that system.

However, she hit the headlines this past week not for her politics, but for having the temerity to dance with her pals.

Video footage of her emerged which led to a stream of outrage.

What did she think she was doing?

How dare she have a drink?

And what if she had to make very big decisions the next day?

Dancing doesn’t stop Sanna Marin being an effective PM

There are a few devils in the detail here.

The first devil is the person who leaked the footage.

With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Kezia Dugdale campaigning as Scottish Labour leader in 2016.
Kezia Dugdale campaigning as Scottish Labour leader in 2016. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

It reminds me of the great advice I received when I was first elected: If you’ve got more than three or four friends in politics, you’ve got too many.

Secondly, the purpose of the leak was to undermine and debase.

To suggest that someone who enjoys dance music somehow isn’t suitable for a great seat of power.

That it is somehow beneath them or unbecoming.

It’s also heavily gendered.

I don’t remember anything like the same outrage when footage of Michael Gove cutting some shapes in Aberdeen emerged.

Nobody questioned the decisions he’d make on the levelling up agenda the next morning.

They mocked the dad dancing for sure.

Which was cruel in its own way.

But it didn’t lead to demands for an investigation, or questions about his suitability for great office.

If anything, it gave us an insight into his more human side.

Something relatable.

Women are held to higher standards

The Finnish Prime Minister faced such an onslaught of criticism she was forced to try and take hold of the political storm by putting herself forward for a drugs test.

I found this astonishing.

By so doing she elevated the prospect that recreational drugs might have been involved from a flippant internet rumour into a substantial part of the story.

She had to declare that she had never taken drugs at any point in her life, let alone that weekend.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin was forced to answer questions after the dancing footage emerged. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini.

This comes from a political playbook so old that you have to go back to Lyndon B Johnson to find the roots of it.

The man who would become the 36th President of the US of A once accused his opponent of sleeping with a pig simply so that his opponent would have to deny it.

The denial elevates the act and everyone then second guesses the truth.

Far more people were talking about whether drugs were involved after Sanna Marin ceded to the test.

But perhaps she had no choice.

Women are judged by different standards to men in every walk of life, not least in politics.

Our current First Minister is far more likely to be found in bibliotheque than the discotheque.

Book-lover Nicola Sturgeon with the former Makar (National Poet for Scotland) Jackie Kay.
Book-lover Nicola Sturgeon with the former Makar (National Poet for Scotland) Jackie Kay. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Her thing is books, not dance music.

But even with that more socially acceptable hobby, there is opprobrium among the pearl clutchers this week.

How does she have time to be at the Book Festival and the Fringe?

Shouldn’t she be sorting out the bin strikes rather than spending her Saturday nights reading through the latest Booker long list?

Who gains when women are put in their place?

Give it a break.

Or give them a break more like.

Social media and a 24/7 hunger for stories and content means there’s just no escape for our public figures.

It’s particularly true for women and that will eventually come at a price.

We already know the single biggest reason why women say they would never stand for office is the way female politicians are treated online.

Now it’s not just the abuse they have to contend with but the candid moments.

It’s what they order in a restaurant, what they drink, when they relax, who with and how.

Without them, power will remain condensed in the hands of the same old people, with the same old motives and unappetising habits of their own.

It just won’t be on Tik Tok.

