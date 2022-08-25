COURIER OPINION: Bin strikes have trashed Edinburgh’s image – let’s not subject Tayside to the same fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Bin strikes have trashed Edinburgh’s image – let’s not subject Tayside to the same fate

By The Courier
August 25 2022, 2.52pm Updated: August 25 2022, 4.59pm
A member of the public walks past a bin overflowing with litter in Victoria Street in Edinburgh city centre.
An overflowing bin in Edinburgh: how long until Tayside and Fife see the impact of the strikes?

It’s a week today since the Edinburgh bin strike started and the chaos is getting harder to ignore.

The capital’s pavements are littered with overflowing bins and the city’s image has taken a hammering among the thousands of festival-goers currently sidestepping heaps of rotting waste on their way to the next show.

How much worse can it get before union negotiators and Cosla chiefs reach an agreement over pay?

It hardly bears thinking about.

But now the rest of us are in for a taste of the misery too.

Refuse staff in Dundee and Angus began industrial action on Wednesday as the national pay dispute escalated.

Workers in Perth and Kinross will begin their strike on Friday, with more action planned for next month.

Colleagues in Fife will also join the next round of action.

As with so many issues, the bin strike has become a political football.

For every critic blaming Edinburgh’s Labour-led council, there’s another claiming the fault lies with the SNP for reducing the funding it makes available to local authorities to deliver public services.

Bins overflowing in the centre of Edinburgh due to industrial action.
The mountains of rubbish in main streets across Edinburgh. Photo: EyePress News/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the rubbish piles higher, the photographs get bleaker, the rats have a field day and the residents grow increasingly sick of the squalor on the streets.

We have seen what a bin strike can do to Scotland’s capital city in under a week.

We don’t need to see it here.

But we do need to see wise heads set aside the political point-scoring and get down to the dirty business of thrashing out a solution to this mess.

