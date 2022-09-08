COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown’s Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown’s Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers

By The Courier
September 8 2022, 11.09am Updated: September 9 2022, 10.01am
Gordon Brown with Fife charity partners Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre. and John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.
Gordon Brown with Fife charity partners Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre. and John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.

What does a former prime minister do next?

It’s a question that might be occupying Boris Johnson as Liz Truss moves into his old quarters in 10 Downing Street.

And the ex-Tory leader could do a lot worse than to follow the example of Gordon Brown.

Since stepping down as PM in 2010, Mr Brown has remained a prominent figure on the world stage, advocating for causes such as overseas aid and the importance of making the Covid vaccine available to developing countries.

But he has also worked less publicly, but no less tirelessly, in Fife, where he still lives and where he served as a Labour MP for more than 30 years.

black and white photo shows Gordon Brown with fellow Fife MPs Dick Douglas, Lewis Moonie and Henry McLeish holding handwritten posters protesting the poll tax in 1987.
Gordon Brown, third from left, with fellow Fife MPs Dick Douglas, Lewis Moonie and Henry McLeish in 1987.

His appointment as the first honorary patron of the Cottage Centre in Kirkcaldy might have been seen as a ceremonial role at the time.

But Gordon Brown has become one of the Fife charity’s most active champions, helping to raise awareness of its work and to rally support.

Gordon Brown at helm of major expansion by Fife charity

He is just one of a large team involved in the organisation’s latest initiative – a partnership with Amazon and other local businesses which has already helped more than 35,000 Fife families access surplus goods and help with home improvements.

As the cost of living crisis bites, and current politicians grapple with the enormity of the public’s need, the scheme is expanding and setting an example that other areas would do well to follow.

Photo shows Gordon Brown with others involved in the Fife charity scheme in a warehouse.
Gordon Brown, centre, with Pauline Buchan, centre left, head of the Cottage Family Centre, and John Boumphrey, centre right, UK country manager at Amazon, and volunteers at the launch of the Fife charity initiative. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire

Gordon Brown would be the last to take credit for what has been achieved by the Fife charity partnership.

It is an extraordinary success story, involving a large number of committed individuals and groups.

But his pride in the project and his willingness to speak out about injustice and inequality has drawn attention to what can be achieved when a community pulls together under strong leadership.

There are those for whom public service is a job. For others it is a vocation.

We are very fortunate that for Gordon Brown it has been the latter.

