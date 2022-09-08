COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown’s Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What does a former prime minister do next?

It’s a question that might be occupying Boris Johnson as Liz Truss moves into his old quarters in 10 Downing Street.

And the ex-Tory leader could do a lot worse than to follow the example of Gordon Brown.

Since stepping down as PM in 2010, Mr Brown has remained a prominent figure on the world stage, advocating for causes such as overseas aid and the importance of making the Covid vaccine available to developing countries.

But he has also worked less publicly, but no less tirelessly, in Fife, where he still lives and where he served as a Labour MP for more than 30 years.

His appointment as the first honorary patron of the Cottage Centre in Kirkcaldy might have been seen as a ceremonial role at the time.

But Gordon Brown has become one of the Fife charity’s most active champions, helping to raise awareness of its work and to rally support.

Gordon Brown at helm of major expansion by Fife charity

He is just one of a large team involved in the organisation’s latest initiative – a partnership with Amazon and other local businesses which has already helped more than 35,000 Fife families access surplus goods and help with home improvements.

As the cost of living crisis bites, and current politicians grapple with the enormity of the public’s need, the scheme is expanding and setting an example that other areas would do well to follow.

Gordon Brown would be the last to take credit for what has been achieved by the Fife charity partnership.

It is an extraordinary success story, involving a large number of committed individuals and groups.

But his pride in the project and his willingness to speak out about injustice and inequality has drawn attention to what can be achieved when a community pulls together under strong leadership.

There are those for whom public service is a job. For others it is a vocation.

We are very fortunate that for Gordon Brown it has been the latter.