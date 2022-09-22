COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community

By The Courier
September 22 2022, 11.17am
Aberfeldy residents are being priced out of the market by the town's booming tourism industry. Picture: DCT Media.
Highland Perthshire certainly is a glorious place.

It is no wonder that tourists want to visit, and those lucky enough to be able to afford a second home seek out a perfect rural idyll in its spectacularly beautiful surrounds.

But there is a flip side to becoming such a sought-after location.

And the brunt of it is borne by local families who have called the region home for generations but are now finding themselves priced further and further out of the property market.

What that means in practicality is an exodus of local people from the communities they – and generations of their forebears – have shaped.

It is not a phenomenon peculiar to Perthshire in Courier Country, with concerns about the affordability of housing in the East Neuk regularly aired.

Now a group of locals in Aberfeldy have determined to do something about it.

PKC Cllr Mike Williamson, Joe Gribben from Communities Housing Trust and interim directors of Aberfeldy Development Trust, Sally Murray, Mary McDougall, Adam Hobson, Gill Steele and Carol Laing. ADT member not pictured: Graham Forsyth.

The town’s development trust is forming plans to build new, affordable housing, specifically for local families struggling to get on the ladder. It is a radical step.

But, in a world that is so ill-divided, it is one that may be necessary in order to maintain the integrity of so many communities.

No place can hope to stand still forever, but looking out for its own is a noble idea. We look forward to seeing the plans progress.

Editor's Picks