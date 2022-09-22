COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Perthshire certainly is a glorious place.

It is no wonder that tourists want to visit, and those lucky enough to be able to afford a second home seek out a perfect rural idyll in its spectacularly beautiful surrounds.

But there is a flip side to becoming such a sought-after location.

And the brunt of it is borne by local families who have called the region home for generations but are now finding themselves priced further and further out of the property market.

What that means in practicality is an exodus of local people from the communities they – and generations of their forebears – have shaped.

It is not a phenomenon peculiar to Perthshire in Courier Country, with concerns about the affordability of housing in the East Neuk regularly aired.

Now a group of locals in Aberfeldy have determined to do something about it.

The town’s development trust is forming plans to build new, affordable housing, specifically for local families struggling to get on the ladder. It is a radical step.

But, in a world that is so ill-divided, it is one that may be necessary in order to maintain the integrity of so many communities.

No place can hope to stand still forever, but looking out for its own is a noble idea. We look forward to seeing the plans progress.