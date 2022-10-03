COURIER OPINION: Crowds for King Charles show why Dunfermline should always have been a city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Crowds for King Charles show why Dunfermline should always have been a city

By The Courier
October 3 2022, 3.25pm Updated: October 3 2022, 3.30pm
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greeted crowds in Dunfermline. Image: PA.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greeted crowds in Dunfermline. Image: PA.

Dunfermline is no stranger to royalty.

In 1070, Margaret founded a priory on the spot where she had married King Malcolm III.

Half a century later, their son, David I, raised the priory to an abbey and helped solidify a royal connection that would last centuries.

Perhaps most famously, the Abbey is the final resting place of King Robert the Bruce, buried in 1329.

But Charles I was also born in the Fife town and Dunfermline Palace was the residence of James VI and I’s queen, Anna of Denmark, prior to the pair leaving for London in 1603.

King Charles waved to crowds in Dunfermline. Image: PA.

King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, have now added a new chapter to Dunfermline’s rich royal history. And it was particularly significant for two reasons.

Firstly, it marked the King’s first public engagement since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and an end to official mourning.

Secondly, for Dunfermline it was a red-letter day in which the town was formally conferred with the city status that was announced during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many have questioned the value of city status and, indeed, the right of Dunfermline – once Scotland’s ancient capital – to be known as such.

Pupils from Commercial Primary School in Dunfermline wait for the arrivals of the King and Queen Consort. Image: Shutterstock.

But the cheering crowds that greeted the new King as he and his wife arrived at Dunfermline City Chambers showed it meant much more than a piece of paper.

And, given the King’s upbeat reaction to his welcome, it was clearly a special day for him too.

Like any major population centre it has its challenges – with poverty and entrenched social issues chief among them – but Dunfermline is also a fine place to live, learn, do business and to take leisure.

Scotland’s newest city is more than worthy of its elevated status – and hopefully it will help spur new investment and create opportunities for future generations.

Arguably, given its long and storied history, it should never have been anything less.

COURIER OPINION: St Andrews student protests shine light on housing issues

Editor's Picks