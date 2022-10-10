ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I was upset to hear the news about the sudden closure of Aberdeen’s Belmont Theatre and Edinburgh’s Filmhouse.

These two thriving institutions had a major impact on the cities they were based in.

And their closures are a reminder of how vulnerable independent arts venues can be.

It’s why we in Dundee need to look to our own cultural institutions – to appreciate what we have here and to give them the support they deserve.

Take Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), for example.

This fantastic centre was one of the first venues to put Dundee on the cultural map.

It opened in 1999 and it remains an important part to our city’s ever-growing arts and cultural scene.

Just days ago it hosted legendary Dundonian actor Brian Cox, who detailed his extraordinary rise from Dundee Rep to Hollywood leading man.

It’s a Dundee venue, providing Dundee events for Dundee people and yet lots of people in the city are unaware of what goes on inside its doors.

DCA brings more than films to Dundee

Independent art centres such as the DCA are important to cities and their populations. They provide employment and an economic boost as well as cultural enrichment.

But one of the reasons given for the closure of Edinburgh’s Filmhouse was declining audience numbers.

Attendances reportedly dropped by more than 50% after the pandemic.

“Use it or lose it” appears to be a message which Edinburgh cinema-goers failed to heed, and I would love to see more people visiting the DCA.

They’d be doing the venue good by boosting its numbers but they might also be surprised by what’s on offer.

There are some who think the DCA is just a cinema for independent film lovers when in fact it is so much more.

For starters, the DCA also shows mainstream films, making it an affordable alternative to Odeon or Cineworld.

It is also home to two art galleries and a brilliant bar and restaurant, offering a relaxed environment where you can sit and chill.

And the best part is that it is right in the heart of the city.

DCA offers something for everyone

My brother works as a projectionist at the DCA, and he’s been telling me about the Discovery Film Festival which kicks off there on October 22.

It’s tailored towards younger people but there will be something for everyone – so get involved.

Discovery Film Festival is BACK! Book now for our opening gala, the Dutch animated comedy Oink, suitable for ages 8+: https://t.co/2lDNgxzIO7 Your ticket for this film includes entry to our Piggy Party too – creative activities, snacks and cake! https://t.co/lwnnSOKvPN pic.twitter.com/EhOoa2NyLh — DCA (@DCAdundee) October 7, 2022

The DCA is in a good position. It has a loyal supporters and a packed programme of upcoming events.

However, the closure of the Filmhouse and Belmont cinema in Aberdeen show how difficult conditions are for our independent institutions and I would encourage everyone to support Dundee’s landmark arts venue.

Have a coffee at the Jute café bar. Go and see what’s on in the galleries. Why not watch a film if you have the time?

We need to support our local independent arts and cultural centres because they are vital to our culture and to our economy.