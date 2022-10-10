ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues

By Andrew Batchelor
October 10 2022, 4.26pm Updated: October 10 2022, 4.43pm
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
Two giants of Dundee culture - actor Brian Cox and the DCA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I was upset to hear the news about the sudden closure of Aberdeen’s Belmont Theatre and Edinburgh’s Filmhouse.

These two thriving institutions had a major impact on the cities they were based in.

And their closures are a reminder of how vulnerable independent arts venues can be.

It’s why we in Dundee need to look to our own cultural institutions – to appreciate what we have here and to give them the support they deserve.

Take Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), for example.

Image shows the writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote which reads: "There are some who think the DCA is just a cinema for independent film lovers when in fact it is so much more."

This fantastic centre was one of the first venues to put Dundee on the cultural map.

It opened in 1999 and it remains an important part to our city’s ever-growing arts and cultural scene.

Just days ago it hosted legendary Dundonian actor Brian Cox, who detailed his extraordinary rise from Dundee Rep to Hollywood leading man.

It’s a Dundee venue, providing Dundee events for Dundee people and yet lots of people in the city are unaware of what goes on inside its doors.

DCA brings more than films to Dundee

Independent art centres such as the DCA are important to cities and their populations. They provide employment and an economic boost as well as cultural enrichment.

Photo shows actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
Dundee legend Brian Cox was a recent visitor to DCA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But one of the reasons given for the closure of Edinburgh’s Filmhouse was declining audience numbers.

Attendances reportedly dropped by more than 50% after the pandemic.

“Use it or lose it” appears to be a message which Edinburgh cinema-goers failed to heed, and I would love to see more people visiting the DCA.

They’d be doing the venue good by boosting its numbers but they might also be surprised by what’s on offer.

There are some who think the DCA is just a cinema for independent film lovers when in fact it is so much more.

For starters, the DCA also shows mainstream films, making it an affordable alternative to Odeon or Cineworld.

photo shows sign at the DCA, which reads 'Cinema, print Studio, Jute Cafe Bar, Visual Research Centre'.
The DCA is more than a cinema to Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is also home to two art galleries and a brilliant bar and restaurant, offering a relaxed environment where you can sit and chill.

And the best part is that it is right in the heart of the city.

DCA offers something for everyone

My brother works as a projectionist at the DCA, and he’s been telling me about the Discovery Film Festival which kicks off there on October 22.

It’s tailored towards younger people but there will be something for everyone – so get involved.

The DCA is in a good position. It has a loyal supporters and a packed programme of upcoming events.

However, the closure of the Filmhouse and Belmont cinema in Aberdeen show how difficult conditions are for our independent institutions and I would encourage everyone to support Dundee’s landmark arts venue.

Have a coffee at the Jute café bar. Go and see what’s on in the galleries. Why not watch a film if you have the time?

We need to support our local independent arts and cultural centres because they are vital to our culture and to our economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
Image shows Nicola Sturgeon on one side and Liz Truss on the other.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Nicola Sturgeon detests the Tories? Spare me the faux outrage
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a large SNP sign, surrounded by supporters at the party conference in Aberdeen.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must inject some energy into stagnant SNP conference
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Image shows two pictures of the writer Lynne Hoggan taken from a Christmas party photo booth.
LYNNE HOGGAN: It's time to get this Christmas party season started
Image shows the writer's late mother Jean Lindsay, sitting on a seat in her garden on a sunny day, beside a plate of red soup and a tin of home-made shortbread.
MORAG LINDSAY: Blessed are the soup-makers - I lost my mum and found so…
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee leisure bosses must make space for swimmers as Olympia disaster drags…
3
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dundee boundaries Steve Finan column Picture shows; Dundee boundaries Steve Finan column. na. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; 09/02/2015
STEVE FINAN: I've been fascinated to hear other points of view on Dundee city…
image shows the Stone of Destiny bathed in the blue and white light of a saltire-shaped stained glass window.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will…
image shows Violet Wilson as a child and as a schoolgirl, when she attended Fornethy House residential school.
COURIER OPINION: Angus child abuse survivors deserve the redress they have been denied

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…

Editor's Picks