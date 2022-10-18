COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must learn from Liz Truss – you can’t build an economy on optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must learn from Liz Truss – you can’t build an economy on optimism

By The Courier
October 18 2022, 10.00am Updated: October 18 2022, 10.25am
Image shows Liz Truss on one side, Nicola Sturgeon on the other.
Liz Truss's impact on the economy should be a lesson for Nicola Sturgeon and her advisers.

Nicola Sturgeon sought to exploit the UK’s current economic woes as she set out her “optimistic” alternative to the turmoil engulfing Westminster.

Her announcement came against a backdrop of national humiliation as Jeremy Hunt attempted to row back on around two-thirds of a calamitous “mini-budget” that plunged markets into chaos.

But while she and Mr Hunt set out their individual prospectuses, many ordinary people watching will have been wondering whether they are about to lose their homes.

Ms Sturgeon sought to put clear blue water between her own economic plans for independence and the sort of reckless policymaking that saw mortgage rates soar and the value of the pound reach historic lows.

Photo shows Nicola Sturgeon waving from a podium which features the SNP slogan 'Stronger for Scotland'.
Nicola Sturgeon set out her case for the economy in an independent Scotland. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The SNP leader spoke of the “moral responsibility” for Scotland to take on a fair share of UK debt.

That would be vital in the first few years of an independent Scotland as she acknowledged significant borrowing may be required.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, one of the country’s most respected economic think-tanks, likened the first minister’s plan to the disastrous mini-budget and said it would result in tax rises and spending cuts.

Will Nicola Sturgeon learn from Truss mistakes on the economy?

Ms Sturgeon will need to assure voters that is not the case if she wants to make her independence dream a reality.

But she should regard Liz Truss’s time in Number 10 as a cautionary tale.

At Westminster, the unedifying spectacle of the Leader of the House being forced to insist the prime minister was not “hiding under a desk” to avoid questioning by MPs was followed by a 29-minute humiliation for Ms Truss.

The prime minister looked shattered as she watched her new chancellor unpick almost every financial promise she had made.

If recent experience has taught us anything, it is that financial markets do not respond favourably to plans built on optimism alone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
photo shows a worker in hard hat removing part of the Bank of Scotland sign from outside the former Nethergate branch in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: We bailed out the banks - so why have our local branches…
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
2
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
Photo shows two protesters in front of Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery, London. Red soup is drippign down the painting and the two protesters are holding soup cans to the camera.
JIM SPENCE: Van Gogh soup protesters won't win hearts and minds with their hypocrisy
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
image shows Liz Truss dressed as a clown as various calamities unfold around her.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Liz Truss disaster is a clown show but if we don't laugh…
Lynne Hoggan and her family pictured enjoying Scarefest at Alton Towers.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Alistair Heather landlords column Picture shows; Alistair Heather landlords column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Greedy Dundee landlords are avoiding the pinch by squeezing the struggling
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
COURIER OPINION: Wendy Alexander didn’t fulfil FM dream – but she’s making up for…
2

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football
itison+ bespoke gift service
itison launches bespoke gifting service to share local experiences

Editor's Picks

Most Commented