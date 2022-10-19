GRAHAM GOULDEN: ‘That Guy’ can be the good guy when it comes to ending sexual violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: ‘That Guy’ can be the good guy when it comes to ending sexual violence

By Graham Goulden
October 19 2022, 5.40pm
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
Police Scotland's 'That Guy' campaign has released a new video which asks men to consider their attitudes to sexual violence. Image: Police Scotland.

It’s not news that sexual violence is a problem in our society. This is a good thing surely? It suggests people are paying attention.

They are, including men.

However, among the headlines, the radio programmes and surveys the question remains: “What’s a guy to do?”

For me the answer is simply to be “That Guy“.

Who is That Guy?

That Guy is someone who believes that ending sexual violence is their responsibility.

He is the Guy who isn’t afraid to stand up to men’s violence against women and girls or against anyone for that matter.

Image shows the writer Graham Goulden next to a quote: "That Guy is a guidepost - he recognises the role he has in society to educate the next generation of men."

That Guy is a role model who leads by example.

He realises his involvement will help boys and men as well as helping girls, women, and others.

I know many men want to be That Guy.

I also know many men don’t realise that many other men want to be That Guy as well

So how can you be That Guy? How can you let other men know that they can be to?

Here’s how.

Sexual violence – That Guy does his research

That Guy leans into the issues: he does the knowledge about men’s violence.

That Guy owns the problem of men’s violence against women and girls.

He knows that men are harmed by women but also knows that doesn’t distract from his role in ending men’s violence.

Photo shows Reclaim the Night protesters at an event in Dundee.
Reclaim the Night protesters in Dundee in 2019: The ‘That Guy’ campaign shifts the responsibility for ending sexual violence onto men.

He uses the knowledge to talk to other men about these issues.

That Guy talks to his friends: He asks his friends, men and women, what they think about sexual violence.

He asks them how they feel when they hear other men using sexually derogatory language.

He asks them how they handle consent when they’re hooking up.

That Guy talk about what confuses him and gets advice from others.

He realises the more we start talking about these things, the less awkward it’ll be when things come up.

He knows what he promotes, he permits.

Speaking up can change the culture

That Guy leads by example: If one of his friends, classmates or teammates says something he’s uncomfortable with, he lets them know he’s not okay with it.

He has learned that when we hear something demeaning about women, most men feel uncomfortable, but don’t speak up because no one else does.

By going first, That Guy makes it ok for others to act.

He signals that a behaviour isn’t acceptable.

That Guy gets involved:  As a man in Scotland, he is happy to co-host an event with a women’s group or fundraise for survivors.

He knows he can help create a safe culture where abuse doesn’t happen.

That Guy speaks to women about sexual violence – and he listens and learns

That Guy speaks to women in his life – That Guy listens to their experiences of harassment.

He begins to understand that survivors and victims are within his social circle.

Photo shows a still from the Police Scotland campaign video, featuring a young man looking to camera and the website address that-guy.co.uk
Police Scotland won praise for the original ‘That Guy’ campaign when it was launched last October. Image: Police Scotland.

He listens to woman’s’ perspectives on what it’s like to stay safe.

And he uses his discomfort to motivate him to do more.

That Guy has the courage to look inward – he recognises his past involvement in sexist banter and commits to doing better.

He encourages his friends to do the same.

That Guy is a guidepost – he recognises the role he has in society to educate the next generation of men.

He aims to create more That Guys.

When words translate into action

That Guy sweats the small stuff – he recognises the power of language to cause harm.

He knows that by addressing likes of banter and jokes he can help reduce sexual assault.

Society needs more men to be like him.

And a growing number of men are signing up to be That Guy.

Imagine a society where being That Guy was just normal and accepted.

Most men care deeply about the issue of men’s violence.

We can all be That Guy.

And we can all make a difference when we choose to be him.

Graham Goulden is an experienced leadership and violence prevention trainer, who has helped Police Scotland to develop the latest phase of the award-winning That Guy campaign. For 30 years he was a Scottish police officer and chief investigator specialising in criminal investigation, drug investigation, training and crime prevention.

