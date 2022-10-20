COURIER OPINION: Dundee council leader speaks for all of us demanding action on this cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee council leader speaks for all of us demanding action on this cost of living crisis

By The Courier
October 20 2022, 11.55am Updated: October 21 2022, 4.45pm
Photo shows Dundee City Council leader John Alexander speaking into a microphone at a public event.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has spoken of his own financial worries as the cost of living rockets.

You need not agree with John Alexander’s politics to applaud his frankness. Or to share his concern about the oncoming “crisis of gargantuan proportions”.

The Dundee City Council leader has spoken openly about the difficulties his own family are facing as winter approaches and their living costs rocket.

And he has laid bare the difficulties that authorities such as his are facing as a rising number of Scots find they can no longer make ends meet.

At just over £37,000, Mr Alexander’s salary is above the Scottish average.

But the prospect of finding another £600 a month to cover his mortgage payments and energy bills has left him “scratching his head” – and fearful for how less well-off households are excepted to manage.

Meanwhile charity workers in the city are dishing out blankets to working families, and churches are opening their doors to provide a warm space to people who can’t afford to heat their homes.

photo shows a group of volunteers standing outside St James Church, in Broughty Ferry.
Members of the congregation at St James Church, Broughty Ferry, which is offering a warm spoace top Dundee residents as the cost of living crisis bites. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Services were already stretched to the limit, before the fallout from Liz Truss’s catastrophic mini-budget left many more families facing financial peril.

And now authorities are running out of funds to help them.

Cost of living crisis isn’t confined to Dundee

Mr Alexander says another £5 million is required to allow Dundee City Council to meet the immediate level of need.

But there is no sign of additional money being forthcoming – and no evidence that those in government are taking the issue seriously.

Dundee is unusual in that its leader is willing to speak so openly about his personal financial difficulties.

But every council in the land will be grappling with the same larger concerns – and looking to central government for support.

The political drama at Westminster may be grabbing all the headlines.

But a far greater crisis is unfolding every day.

And here the casualties will not be political reputations, but people’s lives and communities’ futures.

This is a national emergency and it requires urgent intervention on a national scale to tackle it.

